The Naked Gun's wild popcorn bucket is an ingenious throwback gag to one of the original movie's raciest jokes

The Naked Gun reboot is certainly paying its share of homage to the original film, as new star Liam Neeson prepares to take over the reins as Frank Drebin Jr. following in the footsteps of Leslie Nielsen's original Frank Drebin - and Regal's hilariously crass new collector's edition popcorn bucket for the reboot follows that tradition by calling back to one of the original movie's raciest gags.

Here's the bucket:

(Image credit: Regal Cinemas)

If you haven't seen the original 1988 film The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad, the film's surrealist, gag-based humor is perfectly encapsulated in the new bucket, which, as you can see, is a big plastic beaver full of popcorn emblazoned with Frank Drebin's immortal line, "Nice beaver."

In the original movie, Frank follows a beautiful woman up a flight of stairs into an attic. As he appears to gaze up her dress, he wryly utters the line - "Nice beaver" - as she completes the punchline by handing him a taxidermied beaver and thanking him for the compliment.

If you don't get it, well, that's as close as I'm gonna get to explaining the joke.

Trailers for The Naked Gun reboot have showcased the same kind of schticky, prurient humor as the original films, with Liam Neeson's Frank Drebin Jr. farting, shooting, quipping, and violently Bugs-Bunnying his way through the movie's cop satire setting.

The Naked Gun hits theaters August 1 with a cast that also includes Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, rapper Busta Rhymes, and WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, among others.

