Glen Powell promises horror fans he'll "protect" Texas Chain Saw Massacre's legacy when it comes to the A24 reboot: "We're gonna do something special with it"

After 50 years of questionable sequels and remakes, the Texas Chain Saw Massacre may finally be back in good hands. Following the news that A24 is distributing a TV reboot of the iconic 1974 slasher, producer Glen Powell has promised genre fans that everyone behind the scenes is committed to "protecting" the horror franchise's legacy.

"I'm realizing I'm in a position in which, the things that I really love, properties that I really love and care about... Texas Chain Saw is one of, I think, the most brilliant horror movies," the actor gushed to Variety, while promoting his upcoming comedy-thriller How to Make a Killing. "It defined the genre and is such a part of that era. I feel that A24 is a place that's really making such special things, and they're such a custodian and guardian of quality. And we just really talked to the rights holders...

"J.T. Mollner, and we have some other creatives around it... they're just so passionate about what we're doing. They have a really strong vision. Everybody around it really cares and when you have that group mentality protecting something like that – I care about it, everybody cares about it – I know we're gonna do something really special with it, so I'm feeling very, very good. It was a long process to get there but I know we have something really fun ahead."

When asked whether he'd appear on-screen in the TV adaptation, or even the separate movie that was announced at the same time, Powell added: "You never know. I am known for wearing masks, between Chad Powers and Leatherface... But no, I really do think it's just something for Barnstorm to produce but I'm definitely going to be very involved."

Directed by Tobe Hooper, who co-wrote the script with Kim Henkel, the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre follows a group of 20-somethings who stumble across the home of a family of violent, weapon-wielding cannibals. While it initially earned mixed reviews from critics, the film went on to be a box-office success, pulling in over $30 million worldwide against its $140,000 budget at the time.

Over the years, it's spawned eight follow-ups, including the black comedy take The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre in 1995, two prequels, and a sequel set 50 years after the events of the first flick.

It seems unlikely that Powell's TV show will be a straight re-do, given Henkel's tease of "an epic tale lurking in the Chainsaw backstory" and Mollner, who'll be directing, previously stating that he saw the project as "a fresh way in" to the saga.

