Glen Powell promises horror fans he'll "protect" Texas Chain Saw Massacre's legacy when it comes to the A24 reboot: "We're gonna do something special with it"

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre franchise may finally be back in good hands

After 50 years of questionable sequels and remakes, the Texas Chain Saw Massacre may finally be back in good hands. Following the news that A24 is distributing a TV reboot of the iconic 1974 slasher, producer Glen Powell has promised genre fans that everyone behind the scenes is committed to "protecting" the horror franchise's legacy.

"I'm realizing I'm in a position in which, the things that I really love, properties that I really love and care about... Texas Chain Saw is one of, I think, the most brilliant horror movies," the actor gushed to Variety, while promoting his upcoming comedy-thriller How to Make a Killing. "It defined the genre and is such a part of that era. I feel that A24 is a place that's really making such special things, and they're such a custodian and guardian of quality. And we just really talked to the rights holders...

"J.T. Mollner, and we have some other creatives around it... they're just so passionate about what we're doing. They have a really strong vision. Everybody around it really cares and when you have that group mentality protecting something like that – I care about it, everybody cares about it – I know we're gonna do something really special with it, so I'm feeling very, very good. It was a long process to get there but I know we have something really fun ahead."

