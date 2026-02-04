Texas Chain Saw Massacre is being turned into an original TV show because its director is "not interested in remaking perfect films": "It's the only way I wanted to do it"

News
By published

Glen Powell is also creatively involved in The Chain Saw Massacre revival

Leatherface holding a chainsaw above his head during the ending of the horror movie, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
(Image credit: Bryanston Distributing)

Surprise! Revered horror classic Texas Chain Saw Massacre is being turned into a TV show by an unlikely team: A24, The Long Walk writer JT Mollner, and actor Glen Powell.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, A24 has nabbed the rights to the Texas Chainsaw Massacre (or Chain Saw, if you're a horror purist).

"When the idea for a long form exploration into this world came to me, I saw it as a fresh way in, as well to honor and build on the existing folklore. It's the only way I wanted to do it – and I can't imagine better partners for this concept than A24. This is truly an honor."

Since then, the franchise has featured eight sequels – most recently the poorly-received 2022 Netflix release Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.