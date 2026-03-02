Scream 7 doesn't actually use the real Stu Macher house, but the crew did burn the set down for real

Scream 7, the latest installment in the iconic slasher franchise, takes us back to the Stu Macher house. The grisly murder hotspot is now a morbid tourist attraction for Stab fans, AKA the in-universe horror series based on the Ghostface killings.

Of course, one unlucky couple meets their maker in the Macher house when Ghostface really does appear, killing them both and setting the house on fire.

You might be surprised to learn that the Macher house really was burned down for real: though it's not the actual Macher house, but rather a version of it built for the new film.

The Macher house is very much a real place in California, which is indeed open to tours for fans of Scream. Talk about meta. In Scream 7, though, a behind the scenes video shared by a production assistant on social media reveals that the set burning was a practical effect. Check it out below.

While Scream 7 currently has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise, it debuted with an excellent preview night and opening weekend at the box office. So, even though this seventh installment was billed as the last in the franchise, we can probably expect Ghostface to return once more. That's unconfirmed for now, though.

Our own Scream 7 review verdict reads: "The seventh and supposedly final Scream is never as sharp or as smart as the series' best, but it still has a few neat tricks up its billowing sleeve. Enjoyably self-aware and satisfyingly bloody, this may be imitation Craven, but it proves Scream's slasher-whodunnit formula is still potent enough to thrill."

