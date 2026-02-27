Scream fans are confused over Stu Macher's return to the franchise in Scream 7: "It’s still up in the air as always"

Fans think Stu Macher will return for Scream 8

Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher in Scream 1996
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

We already knew that Matthew Lillard would return as Stu Macher in Scream 7, but now it has finally happened fans are still confused over the whereabouts of the character and believe he may show up again later down the line.

Warning: this article contains MAJOR spoilers for Scream 7, so if you haven't seen the movie yet, turn back now, and read our spoiler-free Scream 7 review.

In Scream 7, the new Ghostface killers use AI technology to create a deepfake of Stu to trick Sidney into thinking he was still alive and coming after her (you can read all about it in our Scream 7 ending explained). But fans believe that there are a few clues in Scream 7 that suggest he may make a comeback for real in the future. "They didn’t confirm Stu is dead. It’s still up in the air as always. Typical Kevin Williamson," said one fan on Twitter, before raising a few rather interesting points.

"How would [Ghostface] know what Stu would look like in his 50’s if he died at the age of 17?... How did [Ghostface] know that Stu said 'Surprise, Sidney' and 'I always had a thing for you, Sid?'...So yes, it was definitely Stu in the video calls with Sidney. It was also him in the house killing the couple and burning it down."

However, the fan went one step further, adding that they believe Stu was behind multiple murders throughout the franchise whenever we see Ghostface raise his hand above his head. "That’s Stu’s signature move," added the fan. "He’s a psychopath and artistic. He loves to play with his victims. He’s always cared about making it feel like movies." Many other fans seem to agree, adding that he will be back for Scream 8.

