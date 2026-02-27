Scream fans are confused over Stu Macher's return to the franchise in Scream 7: "It’s still up in the air as always"

We already knew that Matthew Lillard would return as Stu Macher in Scream 7, but now it has finally happened fans are still confused over the whereabouts of the character and believe he may show up again later down the line.

Warning: this article contains MAJOR spoilers for Scream 7, so if you haven't seen the movie yet, turn back now, and read our spoiler-free Scream 7 review.

In Scream 7, the new Ghostface killers use AI technology to create a deepfake of Stu to trick Sidney into thinking he was still alive and coming after her (you can read all about it in our Scream 7 ending explained). But fans believe that there are a few clues in Scream 7 that suggest he may make a comeback for real in the future. "They didn’t confirm Stu is dead. It’s still up in the air as always. Typical Kevin Williamson," said one fan on Twitter, before raising a few rather interesting points.

"How would [Ghostface] know what Stu would look like in his 50’s if he died at the age of 17?... How did [Ghostface] know that Stu said 'Surprise, Sidney' and 'I always had a thing for you, Sid?'...So yes, it was definitely Stu in the video calls with Sidney. It was also him in the house killing the couple and burning it down."

It is true that the deepfake of Stu does look a little too real, which is probably because Lillard is behind the camera after all. However, if Stu were still alive and had been living in the psychiatric hospital as the killers said, he could have been working with them. There is also a point in the movie where Gale Weathers and Sidney find out that Stu was never registered at the Woodsboro morgue in 1996. Fans have been theorizing for years that Stu didn't really die at the end of the first screen movie. After all, you've got to shoot them in the head.

However, the fan went one step further, adding that they believe Stu was behind multiple murders throughout the franchise whenever we see Ghostface raise his hand above his head. "That’s Stu’s signature move," added the fan. "He’s a psychopath and artistic. He loves to play with his victims. He’s always cared about making it feel like movies." Many other fans seem to agree, adding that he will be back for Scream 8.

It wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see Lillard return again, as the star says he has been campaigning for his comeback for years. Plus, star Neve Campbell already has an idea for Scream 8. Might it include Stu? We will just have to wait and see.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scream 7 is out in theatres now. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.