Scream 7 director crushes the fan theory that Stu Macher is still alive and will return as the main antagonist in Scream 8: "That's a big stretch"

News
By published

"It will make no sense whatsoever if he’s alive"

Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher in Scream
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Sorry Scream fans, it looks like Stu Macher really is dead as Scream 7 director Kevin Williamson confirms the OG Ghostface killer's appearance in the movie was all AI.

Scream 7 sees Matthew Lillard make his return as Stu Macher, but not in the way we thought he would. The new movie's Ghostface killers use AI technology to bring Stu back to life and trick Sidney into thinking that her ex-boyfriend's best friend really is still alive and after her once again (you can read all about it in our Scream 7 ending explained). However, certain details within the movie have convinced some fans that Stu really is still alive and will be back for Scream 8.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.