New Scream 7 trailer shown exclusively in theaters gives us our first look at Matthew Lillard's return as Stu Macher, and calls back to the first movie

News
By published

Surprise, Sidney!

Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher in Scream 1996
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

If you happen to visit the movie theater this weekend, you may get a little surprise in the form of a brand spanking new Scream 7 trailer featuring a fan-favorite returning character.

Although Paramount has yet to officially release the new trailer, recordings from inside movie theaters have been circulating online. The new clip gives us another look at Sidney and her daughter, whose lives are turned upside down when yet another Ghostface killer targets Neve Campbell's final girl. However, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, we see a shot of what looks like Matthew Lillard's character, Stu Macher, on a computer screen.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.