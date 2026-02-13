New Scream 7 trailer shown exclusively in theaters gives us our first look at Matthew Lillard's return as Stu Macher, and calls back to the first movie

If you happen to visit the movie theater this weekend, you may get a little surprise in the form of a brand spanking new Scream 7 trailer featuring a fan-favorite returning character.

Although Paramount has yet to officially release the new trailer, recordings from inside movie theaters have been circulating online. The new clip gives us another look at Sidney and her daughter, whose lives are turned upside down when yet another Ghostface killer targets Neve Campbell's final girl. However, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, we see a shot of what looks like Matthew Lillard's character, Stu Macher, on a computer screen.

Now, you may be thinking, wait, didn't Stu die at the end of the first Scream movie?' After it was revealed that Sidney's boyfriend, Billy, and his best friend, Stu, were behind the Ghostface mask in the 1996 movie, Sidney was able to outsmart the killers and got her revenge by stabbing Billy with an umbrella and dropping a TV on Stu's head. However, we never actually saw Stu's dead body.

The new clip shows Sidney visiting a psychiatric hospital, where a patient has been drawing lots of very disturbing pictures. Later, she gets a call, and we hear Lillard's voice say, "Surprise, Sidney," just like Stu says in the original film. Is it possible that Stu survived being crushed and has been living in an asylum this whole time?

Lillard's return has been confirmed for a while now, with the star admitting that he has been campaigning to reprise the role for quite some time. However, fans thought he may appear as a vision, just as Skeet Ulrich did as Billy in the fifth movie. However, from the looks of Lillard's crazed face on the computer screen, Stu seems to have aged from when we last saw him, telling us he is very much still alive.

The new trailer contains a few other Easter eggs, too, such as Sidney's daughter tied to a chair with her mouth taped just like Casey's boyfriend was at the start of the first movie. Plus, we can see the daughter, played by Isabel May, wearing Sidney's signature leather jacket from Scream 2. This comes just days after director Kevin Williamson said that the upcoming sequel wouldn't be as meta as the rest of the franchise.

Alongside Campbell, Lillard, and May, the film also welcomes back Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27. For more, check out our list of the best slasher movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.