New Scream 7 trailer shown exclusively in theaters gives us our first look at Matthew Lillard's return as Stu Macher, and calls back to the first movie
Surprise, Sidney!
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
If you happen to visit the movie theater this weekend, you may get a little surprise in the form of a brand spanking new Scream 7 trailer featuring a fan-favorite returning character.
Although Paramount has yet to officially release the new trailer, recordings from inside movie theaters have been circulating online. The new clip gives us another look at Sidney and her daughter, whose lives are turned upside down when yet another Ghostface killer targets Neve Campbell's final girl. However, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, we see a shot of what looks like Matthew Lillard's character, Stu Macher, on a computer screen.
Now, you may be thinking, wait, didn't Stu die at the end of the first Scream movie?' After it was revealed that Sidney's boyfriend, Billy, and his best friend, Stu, were behind the Ghostface mask in the 1996 movie, Sidney was able to outsmart the killers and got her revenge by stabbing Billy with an umbrella and dropping a TV on Stu's head. However, we never actually saw Stu's dead body.
The new clip shows Sidney visiting a psychiatric hospital, where a patient has been drawing lots of very disturbing pictures. Later, she gets a call, and we hear Lillard's voice say, "Surprise, Sidney," just like Stu says in the original film. Is it possible that Stu survived being crushed and has been living in an asylum this whole time?
Lillard's return has been confirmed for a while now, with the star admitting that he has been campaigning to reprise the role for quite some time. However, fans thought he may appear as a vision, just as Skeet Ulrich did as Billy in the fifth movie. However, from the looks of Lillard's crazed face on the computer screen, Stu seems to have aged from when we last saw him, telling us he is very much still alive.
The new trailer contains a few other Easter eggs, too, such as Sidney's daughter tied to a chair with her mouth taped just like Casey's boyfriend was at the start of the first movie. Plus, we can see the daughter, played by Isabel May, wearing Sidney's signature leather jacket from Scream 2. This comes just days after director Kevin Williamson said that the upcoming sequel wouldn't be as meta as the rest of the franchise.
Alongside Campbell, Lillard, and May, the film also welcomes back Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27. For more, check out our list of the best slasher movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.