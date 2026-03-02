Despite mixed reviews and a poor Rotten Tomatoes score, Scream 7 opens to franchise best $97.2 million worldwide

News
By published

Scream 7 scores big at the box office during opening weekend

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in Scream 7
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Despite debuting to mixed reviews, Scream 7 has managed to score a pretty impressive opening weekend at the box office, breaking the franchise's record.

The horror sequel, which hit the big screen on February 27, earned $64.1 million at the domestic box office in the US and $97.2 million worldwide, as reported by Box Office Mojo. This means that Scream 7 has the biggest opening weekend out of the whole slasher franchise, with Scream 6 previously holding the title, debuting to $44,4 million in 2023.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.