Despite mixed reviews and a poor Rotten Tomatoes score, Scream 7 opens to franchise best $97.2 million worldwide

Despite debuting to mixed reviews, Scream 7 has managed to score a pretty impressive opening weekend at the box office, breaking the franchise's record.

The horror sequel, which hit the big screen on February 27, earned $64.1 million at the domestic box office in the US and $97.2 million worldwide, as reported by Box Office Mojo. This means that Scream 7 has the biggest opening weekend out of the whole slasher franchise, with Scream 6 previously holding the title, debuting to $44,4 million in 2023.

This is quite the feat after being met with mixed reviews and a franchise-low 33% Rotten Tomatoes score just one day before hitting the big screen. In our Scream 7 review, we call the new horror movie "enjoyably self-aware and satisfyingly bloody," however, it "is never as sharp or as smart as the series' best."

The reason for the long-awaited horror sequel's huge success may be down to the fact that it brings back a whole host of original characters exactly 30 years after the first movie was released. How's that for nostalgia? The movie is also directed by Kevin Williamson, who notably wrote the scripts for the first four movies, which were directed by franchise creator Wes Craven.

Scream 7 welcomes back Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, who is trying to live a quiet and normal life with her family in a new, small town, far away from Woodsboro. However, the final girl's new world is turned upside down when a new Ghostface killer sets their sights on her family, targeting her daughter Tatum (Isabel May), who just so happens to be the same age Sidney was in the very first Scream movie.

The sequel also welcomes back Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, as well as Scream stars Matthew Lillard and David Arquette, and Scream 3's Ghostface killer Scott Foley, all make appearances in Scream 7 despite their characters seemingly dying earlier in the franchise. Scream 7's box office victory also means that fans may get to see their faves return once again, as Campbell already has an idea for Scream 8, but says it all depends on how well the new movie is received.

Scream 7 is out in theaters now. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.