Ghostface is back in a big way: Scream 7 is set to debut to a franchise-best opening weekend as presales show no sign of slowing down

Scream 7 is on track to break records for the horror franchise at the box office.

According to Brazilian site Portal Box Office, the movie is on track to make $13 million in previews and $33 million on opening day, its opening weekend expected to close between $55 million and $65 million. This would make it the biggest opening in the franchise, beating Scream 6's record-breaking $44 million in 2023.

After her absence from the sixth movie, Neve Campbell is back as final girl Sidney Prescott, and this time Ghostface is targeting her daughter Tatum (Isabel May). Franchise mainstay Courteney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers, alongside Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding as Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin.

Although the slasher series made a name for itself by satirizing other horror flicks and making references to other films in the franchise, Scream 7 looks set to buck the trend. "This movie doesn't really have that meta goal," director Kevin Williamson recently revealed. "It's continuing the legacy of Sidney Prescott. It's about her daughter. It's about family."

The movie will see the unlikely return of several deceased characters, including David Arquette's Dewey Riley, Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher, and Scott Foley's Roman Bridger.

"There was so much anxiety, so much fear, so much insecurity about stepping back into something that, frankly – and it's yet to be determined – could go really poorly," Lillard said of his return. "I mean, if people hate the movie, hate me, hate Stu, question why I came back, all of that weighs on me heavily… It's a gamble of legacy. I wouldn't want to hurt the legacy at all. And if I thought it would, I wouldn't be here."

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026.