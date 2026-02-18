Fans are realizing the Scream 7 timeline makes no sense, as the film introduces Sidney's grown-up daughter
The Scream 7 timeline is confusing
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
With Scream 7 around the corner, fans are puzzling over its biggest mystery, and it has nothing to do with the identity of Ghostface.
The film is set to introduce Sidney's grown-up daughter, Tatum, played by Isabel May. The problem is, that would mean Tatum was born before Scream 4, which has fans speculating how that can be possible.
After all, no mention is made of Sidney's daughter at any point in the fourth film or beyond, and when we last saw Sidney in Scream 5, she had children, but they appeared to be much younger than Tatum.
"It has been said even before production that there is a time jump in Scream 7. Plus, the Scream universe's timeline is truly fucked up one way or another – even without Scream 7," says one fan.
"Maybe Syd just wanted to keep her personal life protected and is ok. she just didnt need to talk about that or maybe she had no time to do that," points out someone else.
"Tbh this doesn't bother me because if you think about it she had zero time to talk about having a kid in 4," says another person.
Not everyone is convinced, however. "Then who tf were the babies she was pushing in Scream 5? Just a dumb excuse to cover their mess up."
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
"Which means she should have been Mark's daughter from a previous marriage… so sick of lazy writing," says someone else.
It's unclear at the moment how Scream 7 will address Tatum's existence, but it would make sense if the film goes with the idea that Tatum had been born by the time of Scream 4, but Sidney kept her existence secret. After all, the new films already introduced Billy Loomis's surprise daughter without any setup from the original.
Scream 7 arrives this February 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of the year, or our roundup of the best horror movies.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.