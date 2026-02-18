Fans are realizing the Scream 7 timeline makes no sense, as the film introduces Sidney's grown-up daughter

With Scream 7 around the corner, fans are puzzling over its biggest mystery, and it has nothing to do with the identity of Ghostface.

The film is set to introduce Sidney's grown-up daughter, Tatum, played by Isabel May. The problem is, that would mean Tatum was born before Scream 4, which has fans speculating how that can be possible.

After all, no mention is made of Sidney's daughter at any point in the fourth film or beyond, and when we last saw Sidney in Scream 5, she had children, but they appeared to be much younger than Tatum.

"It has been said even before production that there is a time jump in Scream 7. Plus, the Scream universe's timeline is truly fucked up one way or another – even without Scream 7," says one fan.

"Maybe Syd just wanted to keep her personal life protected and is ok. she just didnt need to talk about that or maybe she had no time to do that," points out someone else.

"Tbh this doesn't bother me because if you think about it she had zero time to talk about having a kid in 4," says another person.

Not everyone is convinced, however. "Then who tf were the babies she was pushing in Scream 5? Just a dumb excuse to cover their mess up."

"Which means she should have been Mark's daughter from a previous marriage… so sick of lazy writing," says someone else.

It's unclear at the moment how Scream 7 will address Tatum's existence, but it would make sense if the film goes with the idea that Tatum had been born by the time of Scream 4, but Sidney kept her existence secret. After all, the new films already introduced Billy Loomis's surprise daughter without any setup from the original.

Scream 7 arrives this February 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of the year, or our roundup of the best horror movies.