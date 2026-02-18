Fans are realizing the Scream 7 timeline makes no sense, as the film introduces Sidney's grown-up daughter

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

With Scream 7 around the corner, fans are puzzling over its biggest mystery, and it has nothing to do with the identity of Ghostface.

The film is set to introduce Sidney's grown-up daughter, Tatum, played by Isabel May. The problem is, that would mean Tatum was born before Scream 4, which has fans speculating how that can be possible.

"It has been said even before production that there is a time jump in Scream 7. Plus, the Scream universe's timeline is truly fucked up one way or another – even without Scream 7," says one fan.

"Which means she should have been Mark's daughter from a previous marriage… so sick of lazy writing," says someone else.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

