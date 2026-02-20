Scream 7 star Neve Campbell says the sequel is a "full circle" moment for Sidney, who is protecting her daughter 30 years after the killer murdered her mother

In an ironic turn of events, Scream 7 will see Sidney Prescott face up to Ghostface alongside her daughter, 30 years after losing her own mother to the killer, something that star Neve Campbell says is somewhat healing for the final girl.

"It's a whole full circle story for Sidney," says Campbell to GamesRadar+. "She's made the very brave choice to have children herself… She wants to live in this small town, have a family, and overcome her past. And of course, she's got great fear that that will come to visit her family, which it does."

The upcoming sequel revisits Sidney far away from Woodsboro, where she is raising her family, including her teenage daughter Tatum, who is now the same age as Sidney was in the very first movie. However, it wouldn't be a Scream movie without a masked assailant or two, and soon enough, Ghostface returns to hunt Sidney's family down.

It does feel like Scream 7 will indeed bring the story full circle, as the whole reason why the Ghostface killings started in the first place was because of Sidney's mother. In the 1996 original, Sidney's then-boyfriend, Billy Loomis, was angry that Sidney's mother had an affair with his father, so he and his friend Stu Macher murdered her and then went on to pick off those closest to the Prescott family.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Billy planned to kill Sidney and frame her father for the crimes, but she outsmarted him. However, three whole decades later, Campbell says that there is still "a lot of trauma around her motherhood and her mother," which is brought to the surface in the upcoming horror movies. Particularly in one scene, posted by IGN, where her daughter finds and wears Sidney's signature leather jacket from Scream 3, which brings back a whole boatload of bad memories.

Although Billy dies at the end of the first film, the fate of his partner in crime, Stu, is a little ambiguous, as Matthew Lillard is coming back for the seventh installment. Despite one of her mother's killers returning for the upcoming sequel, Campbell says the movie allows Sidney to "heal that wound" around the death of her mother.

Scream 7 hits theatres in the US on February 27 and in the UK on February 26. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.