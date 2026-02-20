Scream 7 star Neve Campbell says the sequel is a "full circle" moment for Sidney, who is protecting her daughter 30 years after the killer murdered her mother

Exclusive: Neve Campbell says Scream 7 "heals that wound" around motherhood for Sidney Prescott

In an ironic turn of events, Scream 7 will see Sidney Prescott face up to Ghostface alongside her daughter, 30 years after losing her own mother to the killer, something that star Neve Campbell says is somewhat healing for the final girl.

"It's a whole full circle story for Sidney," says Campbell to GamesRadar+. "She's made the very brave choice to have children herself… She wants to live in this small town, have a family, and overcome her past. And of course, she's got great fear that that will come to visit her family, which it does."

Billy planned to kill Sidney and frame her father for the crimes, but she outsmarted him. However, three whole decades later, Campbell says that there is still "a lot of trauma around her motherhood and her mother," which is brought to the surface in the upcoming horror movies. Particularly in one scene, posted by IGN, where her daughter finds and wears Sidney's signature leather jacket from Scream 3, which brings back a whole boatload of bad memories.

Although Billy dies at the end of the first film, the fate of his partner in crime, Stu, is a little ambiguous, as Matthew Lillard is coming back for the seventh installment. Despite one of her mother's killers returning for the upcoming sequel, Campbell says the movie allows Sidney to "heal that wound" around the death of her mother.

Scream 7 hits theatres in the US on February 27 and in the UK on February 26. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.

