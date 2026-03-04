Matthew Lillard has addressed his rather confusing Scream 2 cameo, all but confirming that it's not Stu Macher

News
By published

Matthew Lillard says his Scream 2 cameo was all Wes Craven's idea

Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher in Scream
(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Almost 30 years later, Matthew Lillard has addressed his rather confusing cameo in Scream 2, which was set just one year after his Scream character, Stu Macher, seemingly died in the first movie.

"So in Scream 2 I was friends with the whole cast, and they were shooting at the Pasadena," explained Lillard to Screen Rant Plus. "I went to go visit, and at some point Wes was like, in a very Wes Craven way, 'Why don't you just walk around in the background,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, walk through. It'll be fun. Just walk through.'"

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.