Scream 7's creepiest character reveals he originally auditioned for the first Scream movie but didn't get good feedback from Wes Craven

Scream 7 newcomer Ethan Embry once auditioned for the 1996 original, but didn't exactly get a glowing endorsement from late series director Wes Craven.

Speaking to Bloody Disgusting last year before he made his Scream screen debut as the unsettling Marco in this year's instalment of the horror franchise, "I remember auditioning for Scream 1."

Embry revealed he couldn't recall if he was reading for either Jamie Kennedy's Randy Meeks or Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher. Regardless, the outcome was the same: "I remember not getting good feedback from Mr. Craven," he said of the horror legend, who created Nightmare on Elm Street and directed the first four Scream movies.

Scream 7, of course, brings back Matthew Lillard for a sequel packed with legacy names, including Neve Campbell's Sidney and series mainstay Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Campbell reflected on her reaction to the OG cast returning from the first Scream.

"When they came to me, the studio came to me and told me the concept of the movie. We were trying to figure out who the director should be, and obviously Kevin [Williamson] was the first name. So, yeah, I got to ask him, and he was crying, and I was crying. We were very happy."

For all things Scream 7, we have a bloodsoaked breakdown of the Scream 7 ending – including a larger look at who dies and the identity of the Ghostface killer.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're curious about our own verdict (despite Scream 7 reaching a series low on Rotten Tomatoes), we also have a Scream 7 review.