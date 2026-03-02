Scary Movie 6 "joke scientist" Marlon Wayans is taking a different approach to the horror spoof's humor compared to the originals: "Less is more"

Marlon Wayans may have cracked the Scary Movie formula alongside his brothers Keenen Ivory and Shawn Wayans in both the 2000 original and its 2001 follow-up but, for the sixth Scary Movie it appears a different approach is in order – even if Wayans' trademark humor shows no signs of going anywhere.

"Good, smart jokes are always gonna make me laugh. I'm always gonna laugh at some scatological humor – I'm just raised that way," Wayans tells GamesRadar+. "There's always a nine-year-old inside of my body."

Yet, childish humor doesn't necessarily mean a scattershot, sugar rush style of jokecraft. The new Scary Movie trailer may be peppered with parodies and send-ups, but don't expect to be beaten over the head with the same punchlines when sitting down to watch the revival in cinemas this June.

"I've gotten older. I do stand-up now. I don't always need to go there. For me, less is more. I find myself going, 'We've got two or three of these kinds of jokes. We don't need that anymore,'" Wayans explains.

"You become a joke scientist: How many parts of this do you put in before it explodes in your face? You want just enough in – the right amount of race jokes, the right amount of pop culture jokes, the right amount of fart jokes. You want to spread it out and not do too many of one, because then there's tonnage."

Wayan adds, with a degree of caution, "I think you lose your humor if you become too sophisticated… it's just finding the right amount. It's like salt. You put too much salt on anything, it's going to taste terrible."

Scary Movie 6, starring Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans, hits cinemas on June 12.

