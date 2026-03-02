Coyote vs. Acme star felt "white hot anger" at the Looney Tunes live-action movie being shelved: "I don't think we needed this crazy journey"

News
By published

Will Forte is opening up about his anger and disappointment at WB shelving Looney Tunes comedy Coyote Vs. Acme

Coyote Vs ACME
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Will Forte, one of the stars of Warner Bros. lamentably shelved Coyote Vs. Acme is opening up about the "white hot anger" he felt at the news that the movie would not be released in an unsparing criticism of WB's handling of the film.

"Extreme frustration, fiery frustration, a lot of anger, white hot anger," Forte tells Entertainment Weekly about his reaction to Coyote Vs. Acme being pulled. "But then ultimately, that's mixed with pride in this movie we've done. And also, who knows? Everything happens for a reason, and it is certainly possible that the crazy journey that this movie is taking will help get more eyes on it, because it's a story people know about a little bit. But I don't think we needed this crazy journey."

George Marston
George Marston
Entertainment Writer

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.