Over a year after it was axed, Coyote Vs. Acme is finally coming to theaters after getting a new lease on life from Hellboy studio
Ketchup Entertainment has picked up the rights to release Warner Bros.' shelved Coyote Vs. Acme film
After a long battle to get to the screen, including being outright canceled as a tax write-off for Warner Bros., the new Looney Tunes movie Coyote Vs. Acme is finally coming to theaters thanks to a deal between Warners and distributor Ketchup Entertainment, which has acquired the rights to release the film.
The movie, which stars John Cena among many other big names, was put on ice back in 2023 as part of a wave of cancelations in which Warner Bros. shelved films that were complete or near completion, including a Batgirl film that was reportedly nearly done.
Coyote Vs. Acme tells the raucous tale of Wile E. Coyote trying to sue the Acme Corporation, who provides all of Wile E. Coyote's wacky inventions that more often than not blow up in his face while trying to catch the ever elusive Roadrunner.
"Directed by Dave Green, Coyote Vs. Acme features a stellar cast, including Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor and Tone Bell," reads the official description. "The film centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner. Coyote Vs. Acme is produced by Chris deFaria and James Gunn with a screenplay by Samy Burch."
Ketchup Entertainment is perhaps best known for its 2024 reboot film Hellboy: The Crooked Man.
"We're thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide," says Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment. "Coyote Vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."
Ketchup Entertainment has yet to announce a release date for Coyote Vs. Acme. Have a look at our upcoming movies list for other confirmed releases.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
A Minecraft Movie lands extremely positive first reactions: "A video game movie with Napoleon Dynamite DNA"
The Legend of Zelda live-action movie finally has a release date, Nintendo randomly confirms through its newly released app