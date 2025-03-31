Over a year after it was axed, Coyote Vs. Acme is finally coming to theaters after getting a new lease on life from Hellboy studio

After a long battle to get to the screen, including being outright canceled as a tax write-off for Warner Bros., the new Looney Tunes movie Coyote Vs. Acme is finally coming to theaters thanks to a deal between Warners and distributor Ketchup Entertainment, which has acquired the rights to release the film.

The movie, which stars John Cena among many other big names, was put on ice back in 2023 as part of a wave of cancelations in which Warner Bros. shelved films that were complete or near completion, including a Batgirl film that was reportedly nearly done.

Coyote Vs. Acme tells the raucous tale of Wile E. Coyote trying to sue the Acme Corporation, who provides all of Wile E. Coyote's wacky inventions that more often than not blow up in his face while trying to catch the ever elusive Roadrunner.

"Directed by Dave Green, Coyote Vs. Acme features a stellar cast, including Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor and Tone Bell," reads the official description. "The film centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner. Coyote Vs. Acme is produced by Chris deFaria and James Gunn with a screenplay by Samy Burch."

Ketchup Entertainment is perhaps best known for its 2024 reboot film Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

"We're thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide," says Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment. "Coyote Vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Ketchup Entertainment has yet to announce a release date for Coyote Vs. Acme. Have a look at our upcoming movies list for other confirmed releases.