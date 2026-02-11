Director of scrapped animated movie two years in the making speaks out on why Sony pulled the plug: "It wasn't commercial enough"
The animated movie had a finished script and mock-up visuals
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
The director behind the Thai-Inspired animated movie from Sony Pictures Animation has come forward and shed some light on why the studio decided to pull the plug on the project.
Animator Mat Braly took to Instagram to explain why his movie, which was two years in the making, is no longer going forward with Sony. “At the very start of 2025, I received the unfortunate news that the movie I had been working on for 2+ years at a major animation studio would not be moving forward,” said Braly. "The film was ultimately judged as not commercial enough to produce."
The artist also shared a string of visuals from the project, which you can check out alongside the full statement below.
A post shared by Matt Braly (@radrappy)
A photo posted by on
The animator went on to say he feels "disappointed" that fans will never get to see the film, but ultimately understands that "these decisions are not made lightly," adding that he has "nothing but respect for the studio, which continues to put out amazing films."
The project, which was never given a title, was announced in 2023 and was set to follow a boy who travels through the world of Thai spirits in order to cure himself before undergoing a life-altering operation. The film was inspired by Braly's real-life struggle with chronic illness. Braly continued, "It was a deeply personal story for me as I was diagnosed with an incurable chronic illness at a very young age that brought permanent changes to my lifestyle."
Braly, best known for working on the Cartoon Network franchise Steven Universe as well as the 2021 Netflix animated movie The Mitchells vs the Machine, had already finished the script with fellow animator Rebecca Sugar. The duo hopes that someone else picks up the project. Braly concluded, "Hoping to bounce back hard this year, though, and will be announcing an exciting new thing tomorrow. Please look forward to it."
For more, check out our list of the best family animation movies that aren't Disney, and keep up with upcoming movies.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.