Director of scrapped animated movie two years in the making speaks out on why Sony pulled the plug: "It wasn't commercial enough"

The director behind the Thai-Inspired animated movie from Sony Pictures Animation has come forward and shed some light on why the studio decided to pull the plug on the project.

Animator Mat Braly took to Instagram to explain why his movie, which was two years in the making, is no longer going forward with Sony. “At the very start of 2025, I received the unfortunate news that the movie I had been working on for 2+ years at a major animation studio would not be moving forward,” said Braly. "The film was ultimately judged as not commercial enough to produce."

The artist also shared a string of visuals from the project, which you can check out alongside the full statement below.

A post shared by Matt Braly (@radrappy) A photo posted by on

The animator went on to say he feels "disappointed" that fans will never get to see the film, but ultimately understands that "these decisions are not made lightly," adding that he has "nothing but respect for the studio, which continues to put out amazing films."

The project, which was never given a title, was announced in 2023 and was set to follow a boy who travels through the world of Thai spirits in order to cure himself before undergoing a life-altering operation. The film was inspired by Braly's real-life struggle with chronic illness. Braly continued, "It was a deeply personal story for me as I was diagnosed with an incurable chronic illness at a very young age that brought permanent changes to my lifestyle."

Braly, best known for working on the Cartoon Network franchise Steven Universe as well as the 2021 Netflix animated movie The Mitchells vs the Machine, had already finished the script with fellow animator Rebecca Sugar. The duo hopes that someone else picks up the project. Braly concluded, "Hoping to bounce back hard this year, though, and will be announcing an exciting new thing tomorrow. Please look forward to it."

For more, check out our list of the best family animation movies that aren't Disney, and keep up with upcoming movies.