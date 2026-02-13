KPop Demon Hunters 2 may have stalled, but the long-awaited Beyond the Spider-Verse is swinging into sight soon

It's no secret that KPop Demon Hunters is a smash hit, having pulled in 800 million hours of streams over at Netflix, making a ton of money through merchandise, and earning two Oscar nominations. Its super success, though, might be a big reason we won't get a KPop Demon Hunters 2 by 2029...

In late 2025, trade reports suggested that Sony was eyeing a 2029 release – but as The Hollywood Reporter recently pointed out in an interview with studio bosses Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, animated movies take a long time to make. The former agreed, coyly placing her pointer finger on her nose to hint that the publication was spot on.

During the same chat, THR asked whether Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans would be back to direct the follow-up, to which Belson replied: "There's been a lot to tend to in terms of the award campaign. After all the noise and awards and big parties with big people – yes. It'll be back to the two of them in a room."

Starring the voice talents of May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, and Arden Cho, KPop Demon Hunters centers on Zoey, Mira, and Rumi, three pop singers whose music maintains the Honmoon, a magical barrier that prevents evil entities from entering the real world. But when the Saja Boys, a demonic boy band, threatens to unleash their kind for good, the trio is forced to take a more combative approach to keep the dark spirits at bay.

While we may have a good few years to wait for the second installment, Belson and De Froberville softened the blow by offering up a positive update on the long-awaited Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

"On Spider-Verse, I was like, 'How are they going to top [2023's] Across the Spider-Verse? And then we're looking at art and design [for 2027's Beyond the Spider-Verse], and it's really blowing my mind," said the latter. "We look at a lot of art, but what we saw at the last presentation, I'm like, 'Wow.'"

Elsewhere, the duo revealed that Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have "been present" during development, despite having been working on a separate feature-length film for the last two years. [They've been] sending notes," explained De Froberville. "They set up their [Project] Hail Mary edits right in the courtyard here. Just to be close to Spider-Verse."

