KPop Demon Hunters 2 may have stalled, but the long-awaited Beyond the Spider-Verse is swinging into sight soon

Bad news, KPop Demon Hunters fans! The sequel may not arrive in 2029, as previously reported

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's no secret that KPop Demon Hunters is a smash hit, having pulled in 800 million hours of streams over at Netflix, making a ton of money through merchandise, and earning two Oscar nominations. Its super success, though, might be a big reason we won't get a KPop Demon Hunters 2 by 2029...

In late 2025, trade reports suggested that Sony was eyeing a 2029 release – but as The Hollywood Reporter recently pointed out in an interview with studio bosses Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, animated movies take a long time to make. The former agreed, coyly placing her pointer finger on her nose to hint that the publication was spot on.

During the same chat, THR asked whether Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans would be back to direct the follow-up, to which Belson replied: "There's been a lot to tend to in terms of the award campaign. After all the noise and awards and big parties with big people – yes. It'll be back to the two of them in a room."

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

