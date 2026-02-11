KPop Demon Hunters star pitches a "very, very serious" prequel set during the early 20th century: "That would be our Andor"

KPop Demon Hunters star Ji-young Yoo has a pretty surprising, and traditional, idea for a prequel to the hit animated movie.

"I love Pansori, the traditional Korean singing," Yoo told Collider. "Ejae does her spin on that in the intro to the movie when you hear her almost wailing vocal, so I would love to see ancient dynastic Korea. Or I'm really fascinated by the period from about the late 1800s to 1945, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. I don't know if that would be like a family movie – I think it would be a very, very serious movie – but I would be very tuned in for that era of KPop Demon Hunters. That would be our Andor."

