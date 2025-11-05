KPop Demon Hunters 2 is reportedly happening, but we'll be waiting years for it

It sounds like we'll be waiting until 2029 for KPop Demon Hunters 2

KPop Demon Hunters is a certified global sensation, and now the film is reportedly getting a sequel from Netflix and Sony (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, the good news comes with a downside - we'll have to wait till 2029 to see the sequel.

KPop Demon Hunters has taken audiences by storm, putting up record numbers on Netflix while also dominating the box office over a series of limited releases which have topped ticket charts for their theatrical windows, including a theatrical run which took place over Halloween weekend.

