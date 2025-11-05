KPop Demon Hunters 2 is reportedly happening, but we'll be waiting years for it

KPop Demon Hunters is a certified global sensation, and now the film is reportedly getting a sequel from Netflix and Sony (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, the good news comes with a downside - we'll have to wait till 2029 to see the sequel.

KPop Demon Hunters has taken audiences by storm, putting up record numbers on Netflix while also dominating the box office over a series of limited releases which have topped ticket charts for their theatrical windows, including a theatrical run which took place over Halloween weekend.

Along with its exciting story and engaging animation, the ear-catching music of KPop Demon Hunters has been a huge driver of its popularity. Some of the film's theatrical screenings have followed the trend of sing-along releases, encouraging audiences to belt their hearts out along with the music.

As implied by the title, the movie follows a KPop group named Huntrix who take on evil spirits as they tour the world performing their hit songs. The concept has proved particularly resonant with global audiences who are tapped into the ever-growing, massively popular KPop music genre.

Netflix has reportedly held onto the rights to release the sequel on its streaming service ahead of a potential theatrical release, with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos previously stating that nothing would change regarding any plans for future sequels.

You can stream KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix now. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist, as well as everything new on Netflix in November 2025.