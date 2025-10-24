New on Netflix in November 2025: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month

If you're looking for a comprehensive list of what's streaming on Netflix in November 2025 then you've come to the right place! On this page you'll find a list of all the shows and movies that are coming to the service in November, as well as our pick of the three must watch titles.

Netflix is one of the biggest and undoubtedly one of the best streaming services there is. It has a huge range of TV shows, movies, documentaries, comedy specials, and sports events that are all available in one place. Chief amongst the picks this month is the first part of Stranger Things 5 – the final season of what is surely the biggest show in the world right now. But that's not the only thing on offer this month – there's also the new movie from Guillermo del Toro, a new Claire Danes-starring mystery drama, and several comedy specials.

Looking for something else to watch? Don't forget to check out our regularly-updated list of the best Netflix movies, and the best Netflix shows.

Pick of the month for November 2025

Stranger Things 5: Volume One

(Image credit: Netflix)

It's been a long time coming, but the first block of episodes for the final season of Netflix's biggest show is almost with us. Here's what Netflix's official blurb has to say:

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished – his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming – and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time."

Sounds fantastic. What's more, it's just been announced that the show's final ever episode will be released in cinemas in the US and Canada from December 31, 2025 to January 1, 2026.

Frankenstein

(Image credit: Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro, the genius director of Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy, and The Devil's Backbone, returns with an inspired new take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Oscar Isaac stars as the scientist who will breathe unnatural life into his terrifying – and lonely – creation, here simply dubbed "the Creature" and played by Saltburn's Jacob Elordi. It's not long, however, before things take a turn for the tragic.

Anyone who has seen del Toro's previous work will understand why he's so ideally suited to make a movie based on Frankenstein. This bears all his hallmarks – lavish visuals, terrific design, and a deep well of empathy for his apparent monster. The birth of the creature is one of the most important moments in horror history and del Toro more than does it justice here. Mia Goth, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz round out the terrific cast.

The Beast in Me

(Image credit: Netflix)

The credentials for this new mystery thriller are pretty impeccable. The Beast in Me stars Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys, is showrun by Howard Gordon, the creator of Homeland, and has Jodie Foster and Conan O'Brien as producers. Danes plays Aggie Wiggs, an author who, following the death of her son, has retreated from public life. When real estate mogul Nile Jarvis (Rhys) moves in next door, however, she becomes fascinated. Jarvis's wife vanished some years ago and he was the prime suspect. Obsessed with her new neighbor, Aggie begins searching for the truth.

This looks very promising. Both Danes and Rhys are always worth watching and the mystery at the heart of the eight episode series is suitably compelling. Plus, there's no arguing with the bona-fides of the creative team. Look out for The Beast in Me when it lands on Netflix on November 13.

Streaming on Netflix in November 2025

(Image credit: Jean-Louis Fernandez/Courtesy of Netflix)

November 1, 2025

A Very Vintage Christmas (Movie)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Movie)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (Movie)

Baby Driver (Movie)

Back to the Future (Movie)

Back to the Future Part II (Movie)

Back to the Future Part III (Movie)

Broadchurch: Season 1 (Series)

Broadchurch: Season 2 (Series)

Broadchurch: Season 3 (Series)

Charlie's Angels (Movie)

Crazy Rich Asians (Movie)

Dear Santa (Movie)

Doctor Sleep (Movie)

Don't Worry Darling (Movie)

Dr. Dolittle (Movie)

Dr. Dolittle 2 (Movie)

Elvis (Movie)

Frances Ha (Movie)

Game Night (Movie)

Happy Christmas (Movie)

The Hangover (Movie)

The Hangover: Part II (Movie)

The Hangover: Part III (Movie)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Movie)

In the Heights (Movie)

Isn't It Romantic (Movie)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Movie)

Just Mercy (Movie)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (Movie)

Life of the Party (Movie)

The Little Things (Movie)

Merry Liddle Christmas (Movie)

The Nun II (Movie)

Ocean's 8 (Movie)

Paddington 2 (Movie)

The Patriot (Movie)

Ready Player One (Movie)

Tenet (Movie)

This Is the End (Movie)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (Movie)

The Way Back (Movie)

Wonka (Movie)

November 2, 2025

King Richard (Movie)

The Outfit (Movie)

November 3, 2025

Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches (Movie)

In Waves and War (Documentary)

November 4, 2025

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Comedy)

Minx: Seasons 1-2 (Series)

Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 2 (Series)

November 5, 2025

Election (Movie)

Heweliusz (Series)

Just Alice (Series)

November 6, 2025

The Bad Guys: Breaking In (Series)

Bride Wars (Movies)

Death by Lightning (Series)

The Vince Staples Show: Season 2 (Series)

(Image credit: Netflix)

November 7, 2025

A Holiday Engagement (Movie)

As You Stood By (Series)

Baramulla (Movie)

Christmas in the Heartland (Movie)

Frankenstein (Movie)

Groom & Two Brides (Movie)

Labyrinth (Movie)

Mango (Movie)

My Dad's Christmas Date (Movie)

November 8, 2025

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank (Series)

The Emoji Movie (Movie)

November 10, 2025

MARINES (Documentary)

Sesame Street: Volume 1 (Series)

November 11, 2025

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (Movie)

No Sleep 'Til Christmas (Movie)

Same Time, Next Christmas (Movie)

November 12, 2025

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Movie)

Being Eddie (Documentary)

Dynamite Kiss (Series)

Eloá the Hostage: Live on TV (Documentary)

Mrs Playmen (Series)

Selling The OC: Season 4 (Series)

November 13, 2025

The Beast in Me (Series)

Delhi Crime: Season 3 (Series)

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (Series)

Koati: Season 1 (Series)

Last Samurai Standing (Series)

Moulin Rouge! (Movie)

The Sandlot (Movie)

Tee Yai: Born To Be Bad (Movie)

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (Series)

November 14, 2025

The Crystal Cuckoo (Series)

In Your Dreams (Series)

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis (Boxing)

Lefter: The Story of The Ordinarius (Movie)

NOUVELLE VAGUE (Movie)

November 15, 2025

A Royal Date for Christmas (Movie)

A Sprinkle of Christmas (Movie)

A Vineyard Christmas (Movie)

Becoming Santa (Movie)

Christmas Casanova (Movie)

Everybody's Fine (Movie)

Just Like a Christmas Movie (Movie)

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade (Movie)

Royally Yours, This Christmas (Movie)

November 17, 2025

Blue Beetle (Movie)

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 12 (Series)

Selena y Los Dinos (Documentary)

Zodiac (Movie)

November 18, 2025

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (Comedy)

November 19, 2025

The Carman Family Deaths (Documentary)

Champagne Problems (Film)

Envious: Season 3 (Series)

The Son of a Thousand Men (Film)

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

November 20, 2025

A Man on the Inside: Season 2 (Series)

The Follies (Movie)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 8 (Series)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 4 (Series)

November 21, 2025

Marry Christmas (Movie)

Mistletoe Mixup (Movie)

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran (Movie)

Train Dreams (Movie)

November 24, 2025

Missing: Dead or Alive?: Season 2 (Documentary)

Santa Bootcamp (Movie)

November 25, 2025

Is It Cake? Holiday: Season 2 (Series)

November 26, 2025

Jingle Bell Heist (Movie)

Stranger Things 5: Volume 1 (Series)

November 27, 2025

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Movie)

November 28, 2025