KPop Demon Hunters could end 2025 with a record-breaking half a billion views on Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters could end the year with a massive half a billion views on Netflix.

That's according to What's On Netflix, which has been tracking the musical juggernaut's numbers since it was released on the platform, using Netflix's own weekly top 10 data. Per the site's calculations, if KPop Demon Hunters continues to only lose 10% of its viewership a week, it could clock half a billion views by this December 28.

That seems very achievable for the movie, which is still Netflix's third most popular film on the weekly chart and scored another 14.6 million views from the week of October 20 to October 26.

Currently, the film has racked up over 400 million views (Netflix only tracks views for 91 days, so, officially, the film ended its run at 325.1 million views).

The film isn't just Netflix's most popular movie ever, but its most popular title ever, full stop. It's showing no signs of slowing down, either, with a short film potentially coming soon, as well as a sequel reportedly in the works.

The sing-along version of the film is also back in theaters for Halloween weekend after topping the box office during its first release, though that isn't a sign of Netflix shifting strategy. "Our strategy is to give our members exclusive first-run movies on Netflix," said Netflix boss Ted Sarandos recently, who also said that the film was a hit at the box office "because it was released on Netflix first."

You can stream KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix now.