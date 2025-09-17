After becoming Netflix's most popular release ever, KPop Demon Hunters seems to be getting a short film – and it might be a prequel

KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm – and it looks like it's coming back for more, with a brand new short film potentially coming soon.

That's according to a filing with the MPA Classification and Rating Administration for a PG-rated short named Debut: A KPop Demon Hunters Story (H/T Polygon). The PG rating is thanks to "some action/violence and scary images," which tracks with the colorful demon hunting in the movie. Its distributor is also listed as Sony Pictures Animation, the same studio behind the film.

Now, no further details about the short have been revealed, but judging by the 'Debut' in the title, we're guessing we could be looking at a Huntr/x origin story. Judging by the rating, that origin will also involve demon hunting… but that's all pure speculation, and the short could be about pretty much anything. We'll just have to wait and see, since there's no release date yet, either, but since the short has been rated, it's ready for release.

KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix's biggest release ever, and it currently stands at 314.2 million views and counting. Multiple songs from the soundtrack are also still charting, and previous reports have indicated that a sequel is in the works and Netflix is looking to potentially make a trilogy, a live-action remake, and even a stage show.

The film revolves around Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, who make up the girl group Huntr/x – and keep the world safe from demons with their music. But, complications arise when a rival, demonic boy band hits the scene to steal their fans.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies.