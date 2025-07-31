Get ready for the KPop Demon Hunters extended universe, as Netflix is reportedly considering a live-action remake and two sequels to its record-breaking hit

Get ready for more KPop Demon Hunters, as, by the sounds of things, Netflix is readying to expand on its record-breaking hit in a big way.

The movie has been a huge surprise hit for the streamer, becoming the first Netflix film to reach a new viewership peak in its fifth week and recently nabbing the title of most-watched animated movie on the platform.

According to a report from TheWrap, Netflix considers the movie its equivalent to Frozen, another juggernaut animated film with a seriously catchy soundtrack (I don't know about you, but "Soda Pop" hasn't left my head for weeks), or otherwise its Disney Princess franchise.

Per the report, the streamer is considering two sequels (creating a trilogy), a live-action remake, and also a stage musical. There may also be a short film to connect the feature-length movies. Plus, Netflix will submit "Golden" for Best Original Song at the Oscars. And, naturally, we can expect more merch in the future.

However, directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans haven't signed on for more just yet, so we'll have to wait and see if they return.

At the time of writing, KPop Demon Hunters hasn't broken into the all-time top 10 movies list just yet, but it certainly seems likely to land somewhere in the ranking before its 91-day viewer tracking period is up (the movie has only been out for a month).

The movie follows girl group Huntrix, who keep the world safe from demons with their music. Complications arise when a rival boy band emerges on the scene – and the twist is, the Saja Boys just so happen to be demons.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.