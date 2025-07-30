With over 100 million views in less than 2 months, Kpop Demon Hunters is now the biggest ever Netflix animated movie

Kpop Demon Hunters has broken another Netflix record, less than two months after its release: it's now the streamer's most-watched original animated movie of all time.

Released on June 20, the movie had a slow start on the streamer with just over 9 million views over its opening weekend. However, that number had rapidly grown to 80.3 million after three weeks and now sits at around 132.4 million views (via What's on Netflix).

The previous record holder for biggest Netflix animated movie was Leo, which was released in 2023 and stars Adam Sandler as a tuatara kept as a classroom pet.

As for Kpop Demon Hunters, that movie follows K-pop girl group Huntr/x, who, as the title suggests, also lead double lives as demon hunters. They use their singing voices to protect the human world, but things get a little complicated when a rival, demonic boy band, the Saja Boys, emerge.

The voice cast includes Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo as the members of Hunter/x, alongside Ahn Hyo-seop, Joel Kim Booster, Daniel Dae Kim, and Ken Jeong. The movie was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the latter of whom has previously worked on animated movies like Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Princess and the Frog, and Puss in Boots.

As well as bringing in the viewing numbers, it's also been a critical hit, boasting a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%. The audience score comes in at a pretty close 92%, too.

Kpop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix.