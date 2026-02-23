You'll soon be able to own KPop Demon Hunters as the Netflix sensation heads to the Criterion Collection
Kpop Demon Hunters and Frankenstein are the latest Netflix movies to get Criterion releases
Kpop Demon Hunters may have been a straight-to-streaming movie, but the Netflix hit is finally getting a physical release thanks to the Criterion Collection, Variety reports.
The movie is one of several 2025 hits to join the distribution library. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, is the other latest new addition. Both films are Netflix releases but, while Frankenstein had a short window in theaters last year, Kpop Demon Hunters debuted on the streamer.
Both movies received multiple Oscars 2026 nominations: Frankenstein is up for nine awards, including Best Picture, while Kpop Demon Hunters is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 'Golden'.
The two Netflix movies join international hits Sentimental Value, It Was Just An Accident, and The Secret Agent, which were all recently added to the Criterion Collection (and are also all Oscar-nominated this year). The Criterion Channel is one of the big players in physical media and key in preserving film culture – it publishes classic and contemporary films from around the world in the highest technical quality available.
As for Kpop Demon Hunters, it follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (voiced by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo), AKA the members of hit girl group Hunter/x, who moonlight as demon hunters. The trio is the latest in a long line who protect the world against demons using their singing voice, but things get a little complicated when a rival, demonic boy band called the Saja Boys emerge.
Kpop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix and is available to buy from the Criterion Collection. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in February 2026.
