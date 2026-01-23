New on Netflix in February 2026: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month

If you're looking for a list of everything that's going to be streaming on Netflix in February 2026 then you've come to the right place. On this page you'll find a list of all the shows and movies that are arriving in February, as well as our pick of the must-see titles.

Netflix is one of the best streaming services there is. It has a vast range of TV shows, movies, documentaries, comedy specials, and sports events and more. February is a fairly quiet month across all the major streamers, but there's still the return of Bridgerton for the second half of season 4, the Netflix debut of the latest Jurassic Park movie, and a third run of The Night Agent.

Pick of the month for February 2026

Bridgerton season 4, part 2

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The world-conquering romantic drama returns for the second half of its fourth season, delivering another four episodes of love, sex, and anachronistic needle drops. The fourth season has focused on the fairy tale set up of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) slowly falling in love with a mysterious Lady in Silver, little realising that she is, in fact, a maid named Sophie (Yerin Ha).

Will this clash of classes result in a timeless romance, or will society's disapproval tear them apart? You'll have to tune in to find out. Also back this season are the happily married Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), with the latter now working as a gossip columnist. The new episodes land on the streamer on February 26.

The Night Agent season 3

(Image credit: Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) returns for a darker and more complex third season of this thrilling spy series. In the new run, Peter must join forces with a reporter to try and expose a secrets broker and prevent a terrorist attack. A deadly conspiracy, however, threatens everything.

The Night Agent's new run promises a mix of old and new faces, with Peter's handler, Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warren), and secret service agent Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) both confirmed to return, alongside new cast members Stephen Moyer, David Lyons, Suraj Sharma, Callum Vinson, Jennifer Morrison, and Genesis Rodriguez. Peter's new mission starts on February 19.

Jurassic World Rebirth

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Monsters, Rogue One, and The Creator director Gareth Edwards helms the latest iteration of the Jurassic World franchise. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey star as a crack team assembled by a sinister corporation tasked with capturing samples of dinosaur blood that can be used for a potent new medical treatment that their employers want to monopolize – for better or worse.

Previous instalments Fallen Kingdom and Dominion had felt a little like the series was running out of steam. Rebirth, however, is aptly titled. It's lighter, more fun, and there's some sparkling chemistry between Johansson and Bailey's characters. Plus, as his first movie, Monsters, proved, Edwards is very adept at making films with a sense of scale and wonder. Jurassic World Rebirth is streaming on Netflix from February 28.

Streaming on Netflix in February 2026

February 1, 2026

Copshop (Movie)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (Movie)

Ex Machina (Movie)

Faith in the Flames: The Nicole Jolly Story (Movie)

Flipped (Movie)

Focus (Movie)

Heartland season 18 (Series)

Hell or High Water (Movie)

How to Train Your Dragon (Movie)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (Movie)

Independence Day (Movie)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (Movie)

Letters to Juliet (Movie)

Matori and Kyoken: Men in the Back Alleys season 1 (Series – new episodes weekly)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (Movie)

Mississippi Grind (Movie)

Mrs. Doubtfire (Movie)

Night at the Museum (Movie)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (Movie)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (Movie)

Rumor Has It… (Movie)

Soda Master season 1 (Series – new episodes weekly)

Terry McMillan Presents: Forever (Movie)

Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love (Movie)

The American President (Movie)

The Bucket List (Movie)

The Glass House (Movie)

The Mirror Has Two Faces (Movie)

The Way Home season 3 (Series)

Vertical Limit (Movie)

You’ve Got Mail (Movie)

Zero Dark Thirty (Movie)

February 2, 2025

Apollo 11 (Movie)

Baby Einstein: Ocean Explorers season 1 (Series)

February 3, 2026

Honey Don’t! (Movie)

Mo Gilligan: In The Movement (Comedy)

Night Court seasons 1-3 (Series)

February 4, 2025

Alone (Series)

Is It Cake? Valentines (Series special)

February 5, 2026

Cash Queens season 1 (Series)

Samuel season 1 (Series)

Search Party seasons 1-5 (Series)

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 (Series)

Unfamiliar season 1 (Series)

(Image credit: Netflix)

February 6, 2026

Overboard (Movie)

Queen of Chess (Documentary)

Salvador season 1 (Series)

Yoh! Bestie (Movie)

February 7 , 2026

Death Whisperer 3 (Movie)

February 9, 2026

Colossal (Movie)

Matter of Time (Documentary)

The Creature Cases: Chapter 7 (Series)

February 10, 2026

Free Fire (Movie)

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) (Movie)

Motorvalley season 1 (Movie)

This Is I (Movie)

February 11, 2026

Kohrra season 2 (Series)

Lead Children (Series)

Love Is Blind season 10 (Series)

State of Fear (Movie)

What I Like About You seasons 1-4 (Series)

February 12, 2026

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast season 1 (Series)

Million Follower Detective season 1 (Series)

The Black Phone (Movie)

February 13, 2026

A Father’s Miracle (Movie)

Bunny (Movie)

Joe’s College Road Trip (Movie)

Museum of Innocence season 1 (Series)

Suburgatory seasons 1-3 (Series)

The Art of Sarah (Series)

The Starling Girl (Movie)

(Image credit: MGM Television)

February 15, 2026

Kenlchi: The Mightiest Disciple (Series – New episodes)

Stargate SG-1 seasons 1-10 (Series)

The Hunting Party season 1 (Series)

February 17, 2026

Sommore: Chandelier Fly (Comedy)

February 18, 2026

Being Gordon Ramsay (Documentary)

February 19, 2026

Life After Beth (Movie)

The Iron Claw (Movie)

The Night Agent season 3 (Series)

The Swedish Connection (Movie)

Wakefield (Movie)

February 20, 2026

Firebreak (Movie)

Laggies (Movie)

Mike & Molly seasons 1-6 (Series)

Strip Law season 1 (Series)

The Addams Family (Movie)

The Addams Family 2 (Movie)

The Expendables (Movie)

The Expendables 2 (Movie)

The Expendables 3 (Movie)

The Expendables 4 (Movie)

The Orphans (Movie)

Pavane (Movie)

February 24, 2026

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter (Comedy)

February 26, 2026

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 (Series)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine seasons 7-8 (Series)

Crap Happens season 1 (Series)

February 27, 2026

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8 (Series)

Trap House (Movie)

February 28, 2026