New on Disney Plus in January 2026: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month
Your comprehensive guide to everything streaming on Disney Plus in January 2026
If you're looking for a list of everything streaming on Disney Plus in January 2026 then you're in the right place! On this page you'll find a list of every show and movie on the streamer this month, as well as our choice of the highlights.
Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services out there, with huge franchises, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, as well as exciting one-off films. This month sees the arrival of the next MCU show, Wonder Man, as well as the conclusion of Percy Jackson & The Olympians' great second season. There's also a raft of new movies landing on the streamer, too, so read on to find out more.
Looking for something else to watch? Don't forget to check out our regularly-updated lists of the best Disney Plus movies, and the best Disney Plus shows for more streaming inspiration.
Pick of the month for January 2026
Wonder Man
Wonder Man is a new six-episode series that adapts one of Marvel's lesser known characters into a fun and funny post-modern adventure. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, an actor who auditions for the lead role in a Wonder Man film and gains superpowers in the process. Also along for the ride is Sir Ben Kingsley's hilarious Trevor Slattery – the ham actor who posed as the villainous Mandarin in Iron Man 3, before being exposed as a fraud.
In a year where Marvel are unleashing their biggest guns in the form of new Spider-Man and Avengers movies, it's nice to see that the studio is still taking chances on more idiosyncratic projects like this. The whole series is available to stream from January 27.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians season 2
The second season of Disney Plus's hit fantasy adventure continues apace. When last we saw him, Percy (Walker Scobell) had just arrived at Polyphemus's island with Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), while Grover (Aryan Simhadri) searched for the Fleece. These final three episodes will ramp up the peril as Percy continues his quest to try and save Camp Half-Blood and rescue his friends.
Percy Jackson season 2 has upped the scale of adventure, while also focusing on the teenage son of the god Poseidon's relationships, particularly his connection to his half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer). It's been a hugely entertaining season so far and is building to a suitably explosive conclusion on January 21.
Streaming on Disney Plus in January 2026
January 1, 2026
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Movie)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Movie)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Movie)
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Movie)
January 2, 2026
- The Big Year (Movie)
- Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Series premiere)
- Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (Movie)
January 4, 2026
- Incredible Northern Vets season 2 (All episodes)
January 5, 2026
- I AM BOXER (New episode)
January 7, 2026
- Made in Korea (New episode)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (New episode)
January 9, 2026
- The Tale of Silyan (Movie)
- Theme Song Takeover season 5 (Season premiere)
January 10, 2026
- The Artful Dodger (Series premiere)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends season 4 (New episodes)
January 12, 2026
- I AM BOXER (New episode)
January 14, 2026
- Hey A.J.! (Series premiere)
- Made in Korea (New episode)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (New episode)
- Pole to Pole with Will Smith (All episodes)
January 16, 2026
- Agent P, Under C: Shorts (All episodes)
January 17, 2026
- America's Funniest Home Videos (New seasons)
- Phineas and Ferb season 5 (New episodes)
January 18, 2026
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts season 3 (Premiere)
January 19, 2026
- I AM BOXER (New episode)
January 21, 2026
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (New episode)
January 22, 2026
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Movie)
January 23, 2026
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (New episodes)
January 26, 2026
- I AM BOXER (New episode)
January 27, 2026
- Wonder Man (All episodes)
January 28, 2026
- Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season premiere)
January 30, 2026
- Pupstruction Construction (All episodes)
Will Salmon is the Streaming Editor for GamesRadar+. He has been writing about film, TV, comics, and music for more than 15 years, which is quite a long time if you stop and think about it. At Future he launched the scary movie magazine Horrorville, relaunched Comic Heroes, and has written for every issue of SFX magazine for well over a decade. His music writing has appeared in The Quietus, MOJO, Electronic Sound, Clash, and loads of other places too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.