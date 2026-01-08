New on Disney Plus in January 2026: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month

If you're looking for a list of everything streaming on Disney Plus in January 2026 then you're in the right place! On this page you'll find a list of every show and movie on the streamer this month, as well as our choice of the highlights.

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services out there, with huge franchises, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, as well as exciting one-off films. This month sees the arrival of the next MCU show, Wonder Man, as well as the conclusion of Percy Jackson & The Olympians' great second season. There's also a raft of new movies landing on the streamer, too, so read on to find out more.

Pick of the month for January 2026

Wonder Man

(Image credit: Disney)

Wonder Man is a new six-episode series that adapts one of Marvel's lesser known characters into a fun and funny post-modern adventure. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, an actor who auditions for the lead role in a Wonder Man film and gains superpowers in the process. Also along for the ride is Sir Ben Kingsley's hilarious Trevor Slattery – the ham actor who posed as the villainous Mandarin in Iron Man 3, before being exposed as a fraud.

In a year where Marvel are unleashing their biggest guns in the form of new Spider-Man and Avengers movies, it's nice to see that the studio is still taking chances on more idiosyncratic projects like this. The whole series is available to stream from January 27.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians season 2

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

The second season of Disney Plus's hit fantasy adventure continues apace. When last we saw him, Percy (Walker Scobell) had just arrived at Polyphemus's island with Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), while Grover (Aryan Simhadri) searched for the Fleece. These final three episodes will ramp up the peril as Percy continues his quest to try and save Camp Half-Blood and rescue his friends.

Percy Jackson season 2 has upped the scale of adventure, while also focusing on the teenage son of the god Poseidon's relationships, particularly his connection to his half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer). It's been a hugely entertaining season so far and is building to a suitably explosive conclusion on January 21.

Streaming on Disney Plus in January 2026

January 1, 2026

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (Movie)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Movie)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Movie)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Movie)

January 2, 2026

The Big Year (Movie)

Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory (Series premiere)

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (Movie)

January 4, 2026

Incredible Northern Vets season 2 (All episodes)

January 5, 2026

I AM BOXER (New episode)

January 7, 2026

Made in Korea (New episode)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (New episode)

January 9, 2026

The Tale of Silyan (Movie)

Theme Song Takeover season 5 (Season premiere)

January 10, 2026

The Artful Dodger (Series premiere)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends season 4 (New episodes)

January 12, 2026

I AM BOXER (New episode)

January 14, 2026

Hey A.J.! (Series premiere)

Made in Korea (New episode)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (New episode)

Pole to Pole with Will Smith (All episodes)

January 16, 2026

Agent P, Under C: Shorts (All episodes)

January 17, 2026

America's Funniest Home Videos (New seasons)

Phineas and Ferb season 5 (New episodes)

January 18, 2026

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts season 3 (Premiere)

January 19, 2026

I AM BOXER (New episode)

January 21, 2026

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (New episode)

January 22, 2026

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Movie)

January 23, 2026

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (New episodes)

January 26, 2026

I AM BOXER (New episode)

January 27, 2026

Wonder Man (All episodes)

January 28, 2026

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season premiere)

January 30, 2026