6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, and more (January 5–January 11)

It's 2026 and already the streamers are putting out stuff worthy of our best new shows and movies guide. On this page, we've pulled together recommendations for six of the hottest films and TV shows that are available to watch right now across a range of different streaming services.

It's a particularly strong week for Disney Plus, which adds Tron: Ares to its catalog alongside the second season of A Thousand Blows. That doesn't mean the other candidates on our best streaming services list have been left wanting, however: there's great stuff on Netflix, Paramount Plus, and Hulu this week, too.

So, if you're ready for an exciting night in front of the TV, let's get started.

Tron: Ares

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The third Tron film underperformed at the box office and faced some fairly damning reviews, but there's plenty of fun to be had here. Jared Leto stars as the titular Ares, a super-intelligent Master Control Program created by the sinister Dillinger Systems. Ares is designed to be the ultimate soldier – until he starts to shows signs of self awareness...

Tron: Ares is a soft reboot, meaning that you can watch the film without having seen either of the previous movies. The main appeal here isn't so much the story, as seeing the iconic Tron Light Cycles cutting about in the real world, not to mention a thrilling soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails. Sure, it's probably the weakest of the Tron films, but if you're after a fun Friday night movie, you could do far worse than this.

Find out what we made of the movie in our full Tron: Ares review.

His & Hers

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Tessa Thompson stars in an adaptation of Alice Feeney's novel. Thompson plays Anna Andrews, a broadcast journalist who becomes fascinated with the brutal slaying of an unknown woman, seeing it as a way to get her stalling career back on track. Also investigating is detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal). When it becomes clear that the woman has a mysterious connection to the pair of them, however, they both come under suspicion...

Feeney's original novel was set in the fictional British village of Blackdown. Netflix's adaptation relocates the action to Atlanta, but retains the gripping and twisty plot. Thomspon and Bernthal are on fine form in a very strong new crime drama.

Together

(Image credit: NEON/Ben King)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Hulu

Real life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie star in this word-of-mouth horror hit about the perils of co-dependency. Tim (Franco) and Millie (Brie) are a couple who do everything together. That takes a very literal turn, however, when they get trapped in a cave and start to merge together. Can they find a way to halt this process?

The first feature from writer-director Michael Shanks, Together adds a whole new meaning to "your other half." Both funny and creepy, Together has notched up a string of impressive reviews, with many citing it as one of 2025's best horror movies.

People We Meet on Vacation

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on Emily Henry's novel of the same name, People We Meet on Vacation is one of Netflix's first original movies of the year. Poppy Wright (Emily Bader) and Alex Nilsen (Tom Blyth) are two friends who are the opposite in almost every way, with Poppy free-spirited and Alex a control freak. Despite this, the pair holiday together each summer, until a falling out ends their friendship. When Emily tries to put things back together, however, it starts to feel like perhaps there's more than just friendship on the line here...

Fans of Henry's romance novels will find much to love here in a funny and largely faithful adaptation. The chemistry between Bader and Blyth is palpable and the script captures the wit of the novel in a charming modern rom-com.

A Thousand Blows season 2

(Image credit: Disney Plus / Robert Viglasky)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The second season of this pugilistic drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight reunites us with Stephen Graham's bare-knuckle boxer Sugar Goodson as well as the Forty Elephants – an all-female gang of thieves. Set in the 1880s, much of the series is inspired by stranger than fiction real life events and people, cleverly intertwined with Knight's knack for tough and exciting drama.

A Thousand Blows was originally commissioned as a 12-episode drama, which suggests that this second batch of six may be the show's last. Still, the show's first season was a big hit with viewers, so we wouldn't count this show out just yet.

Girl Taken

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

This mystery drama, based on the novel Baby Doll by Hollie Overton, looks like a must-watch for crime fans. Teenager Lily Riser (Tallulah Evans) is abducted, sending shockwaves through her local community. A prisoner for several years, Lily finally escapes, only to find that the world – and her twin sister Abby (played by Evans' real-life sister Delphi) – has moved on. Can the sisters and their mother Eve (Jill Halfpenny) ever recover from their trauma? And are they safe from Lily's abductor, who is still on the loose...

If you like gritty British crime thrillers then this is the show for you, with a dark tone and a superb cast. The six episode series premieres on Paramount Plus on January 8.

