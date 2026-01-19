6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and more (January 19–January 25)

This week's guide to the best new shows and movies has a bit of a Game of Thrones theme to it. As well as the premiere of a brand new Thrones spin-off, there's a couple of new dramas set in our own world that feature members of the cast.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the latest show set in Westeros, but it offers a very different take on George R. R. Martin's work. Lighter and funnier than we're used to from this franchise, it's a real winner. We also have the debut of Ponies, a new Cold War-set spy thriller starring Emilia Clarke, and Steal, which stars Sophie Turner.

Gripping dramas aren't the only thing we've picked out for you in this list, which also includes some great films. So, if you're ready for a night in front of the TV, let's get started. When you've finished here, take a look at our lists of the best Hulu shows and the best Apple TV shows for more essential recommendations.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max

This Game of Thrones spin-off takes a very different approach to George R. R. Martin's fantasy world. Where Thrones was telling a narrative that encompassed all of Martin's fictional world, and House of the Dragon documents the war between two aristocratic houses, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is much... smaller. Inspired by the author's Dunk and Egg novellas, it tells the story of "Hedge Knight" Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) as he sets out to compete in a tourney, where he meets a mysterious young boy nicknamed Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Most fans will already know why Egg is significant, but we won't spoil it here. Suffice to say, this is a pleasingly grounded alternative to Martin's other shows, with not a dragon in sight. It's also funny – not a comedy, as such, but definitely the wittiest this world has been on screen. Recommended.

Find out what we made of the new show in our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steal

(Image credit: Samuel Dore/Prime)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

Sophie Turner stars in this propulsive six-episode crime thriller. She plays Zara, a young woman working at Lochmill Capital, a pension investment company. When a gang of robbers come crashing into her office on a big money heist, however, her life starts to come undone. The robbers force Zara and her colleague Luke (Archie Madekwe) to help them steal £4billion – but the heist is only the beginning and Zara has secrets of her own.

This is a fun, twisty mystery that will keep you guessing all the way through, with particularly strong performances from Turner and Madekwe.

Find out what else is worth watching with our guide to the best Prime Video shows.

Iron Man 3

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel Studios)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Now, this might seem like a slightly arbitrary choice, but there's a reason why we're suggesting you revisit Shane Black's terrific third Iron Man film this week. Specifically, Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery. The character returns next week in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Wonder Man. It's not a series that you need to do much homework for, but given that Trevor is one of the main characters, now is a great time to refamiliarize yourself with who he is.

It helps that Iron Man 3 is one of the best films from the early-ish days of the MCU, a funny and heartfelt entry that sees Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark suffering from PTSD following the events of the first Avengers movie. Kingsley's character steals the show and you can immediately see why the MCU powers that be have chosen to put him front and center in Wonder Man.

Here's how you can watch the Marvel movies in order.

Iron Man 3 7.1/10 Watch at Disney+

Ponies

(Image credit: Peacock)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Peacock

And here's another show starring a former Game of Thrones cast member! In the 1970s-set Ponies, Emilia Clarke plays Bea Grant alongside Haley Lu Richardson as Twila Hasbeck. It's the height of the Cold War and the pair are secretaries working at the American embassy in Moscow. When both of their husbands are killed in a suspicious plane crash, however, Grant and Hasbeck become operatives for the CIA in order to try and find out the truth about what really happened to them.

Created by David Iserson and Susanna Fogel, who previously co-wrote the action comedy movie The Spy Who Dumped Me, Ponies take a more serious approach. This is a gripping Cold War thriller with twists and turns aplenty.

Looking for more exciting viewing? Check out our guide to the best thriller movies.

A Friend of Dorothy

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video (US), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Looking for a film you can watch in your lunch break and still have time to fit in a quick walk around the block? This charming 22-minute short is the one for you. A Friend of Dorothy stars the legendary British actor Miriam Margolyes as a widow who makes friends with a teenage boy named JJ (Alistair Nwachukwu). Over the last few weeks of Dorothy's life, the two bond over a shared love of literature, while JJ also comes to terms with his sexuality.

Sensitively written and performed, A Friend of Dorothy is a short and sweet gem. Watch out for international treasure Stephen Fry, who also appears in the movie.

Find more to watch with our guide to the best Disney movies.

The Beauty

(Image credit: Philippe Antonello/FX)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Not content with having recently created the... let's say divisive All's Fair, Ryan Murphy is already back with a brand new show for 2026. The Beauty marks Murphy's return to horror with a series set in a world where a virus transforms regular people from notties into hotties. Rebecca Hall and Evan Peters star as a pair of FBI Agents tasked with uncovering the truth behind the virus and the recent deaths of several supermodels. Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher plays Byron Forst, a billionaire whose drug, 'The Beauty' may have something to do with the carnage.

Ryan Murphy, you've done it again! Yes, this sounds like another glitzy, fun, and perhaps just a tiny bit trashy show. We wouldn't have it any other way. The first three episodes drop this week on Disney Plus, before moving to a weekly release schedule.

This list of the best Disney shows has something for everyone.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Paramount Plus.