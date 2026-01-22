6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (January 23-25)

Our list of the best new movies and shows to watch over the weekend on streaming offers a wide range of options for all kinds of viewers. After all, among the best streaming services out there, there is something for everyone.

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu. This time around, we have some exciting releases, including Ryan Murphy's new bonkers show on Hulu, Sophie Turner's latest thriller series on Prime Video, and Dwayne Johnson's critically-acclaimed movie The Smashing Machine.

While we keep an eye on all those upcoming movies and new shows and enjoy a season of extraordinary new anime on Crunchyroll, we've gathered the newest and best new releases out there. If you've already watched the best movies of 2025 and the best shows of 2025, check out what the new year has to offer.

New TV shows

Steal (Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Last week we got the first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, but before the Tomb Raider series arrive we can see the star in a very different show released this week on Prime Video. Also starring Archie Madekwe and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Steal follows an office worker who gets caught up in the crime of the century.

The official logline reads, "A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara (Turner) and her best mate Luke (Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime."

Steal is available to watch on Amazon Prime from January 21. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

The Beauty (Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you enjoyed The Substance, Hulu's new show might be the perfect watch for you. Ryan Murphy's new creation is called The Beauty, and it's based on the comic book of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. Created alongside Matt Hodgson, the new series boasts a star-studded cast, including Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, and Rebecca Hall.

Per the logline, "A sexually transmitted treatment known as 'the Beauty' spreads rapidly, granting users physical attractiveness while concealing lethal side effects. As deaths and public panic escalate, an FBI investigation and competing interests converge on the forces behind the drug and the epidemic it sparks."

The Beauty premieres on Hulu on January 21. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Drops of God season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Drops of God is the kind of show that flies under the radar, but it's totally worth a watch. The Apple TV show is based on the manga series of the same name written by Tadashi Agi and illustrated by Shu Okimoto, with the French-Japanese production team creating an unusual and unexpected story.

The first season saw a fierce battle to own the world's finest private wine collection, belonging to the late Alexandre Léger. His estranged daughter Camille wanted to claim her inheritance, but first she had to battle Alexandre's protégé, Issei, in a series of wine-related tests. What can viewers expect from season 2? Set three years after the events of season 1, the new episodes see Camille and Issei embarking on a journey to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, traveling the world and strengthening their sibling bond.

Drops of God season 2 premieres on Apple TV Plus on January 21. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

New movies

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

As Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 lead an impressive start of the anime winter season this month, another title might be worthy of your attention. We're talking about Netflix's Cosmic Princess Kaguya!, a reimagining of the folktale The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter (which has inspired many other anime stories, including Studio Ghibli's The Tale of the Princess Kaguya). It's also the directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, who anime fans might know for his work on the opening sequences of series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man.

The story is set in a virtual space known as Tsukuyomi, and follows a high school girl who discovers a mysterious baby emerging from a glowing telephone pole (yep, that's Kaguya). The pair launch a streaming career in Tsukuyomi, but their dreams threaten to get shattered by ominous forces trying to reclaim Kaguya for the moon.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! is available to stream on Netflix from January 22. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Smashing Machine (HBO Max)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Dwayne Johnson is unrecognizable in this sports biopic, which might still get him an Academy Award nomination (though it's unlikely due to strong competition). Despite underperforming at the box office, The Smashing Machine was a success with critics since premiering at the Venice Film Festival, where Benny Safdie won the Silver Lion for his directing work.

The film sees the actor transform into MMA fighter Mark Kerr, and explores what happens when the fighter faces loss and the psychological ramifications of such a blow. Emily Blunt plays Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples, reuniting with Johnson after starring together in the Disney film Jungle Cruise.

The Smashing Machine premieres on HBO Max on January 23. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Disney Plus)

Available: US

Watch now: Disney Plus

If this week's new releases on streaming are not what you're looking for, we have a wild card – Disney Plus just added Venom: Let There Be Carnage to its library, and we simply can't resist recommending it again. The 2021 sequel proved that Venom was not a fluke, but just the start of a deliciously silly and camp superhero trilogy that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson, the film follows Eddie Brock and Venom's struggles to cohabitate, which leads Eddie to interview serial killer Cletus Kasady and his relationship with his own alien symbiote called Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available to watch on Disney Plus from January 22. For more, read our Venom 2 review, and see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

