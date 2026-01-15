Looks like Prime Video's Tomb Raider TV show is giving us classic Lara Croft, as the streamer unveils Sophie Turner's red-spectacled hero

Prime Video has kicked off production on its upcoming Tomb Raider TV show, and it's unveiled a first look at Sophie Turner's Lara Croft to mark the occasion.

The image, which you can see below, sees the Game of Thrones star channelling the '90s version of the iconic archaeologist – and as a '90s kid myself, I'm digging the nostalgia.

Not only is Turner sporting the green tank top, brown short shorts, and gun and leg holsters, she's also rocking the round, red sunglasses, which takes me right back to my search for the Scion of Atlantis in all its sharp-angled 3D glory.

Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing the show, and will act as co-showrunner alongside Good Behavior's Chad Hodge. As it stands, there's only been one director linked to the project so far: Shōgun's Jonathan Van Tulleken. There's every chance Van Tulleken, who is also executive producing, will helm every episode.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Cast members include Paterson Joseph, Celia Imrie, Sigourney Weaver, with House of the Dragon's Bill Paterson as butler Winston and Free Rein's Martin Bobb-Semple as tech guy Zip. It's also been confirmed that Jason Isaacs is on board to play Lara's uncle Atlas de Mornay.

When it comes to the video games, Atlas is a minor character, who attempts to seize control of the Croft family estate after Lara's mother disappears. He's only heard in Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and merely mentioned in its 2018 sequel Shadow of the Tomb Raider, with his presence felt through voice recordings and documents.

He features a bit more prominently in Dark Horse's rebooted Tomb Raider run, particularly in issue #7, which was published on August 24, 2016. That, combined with Lara's classic look, we're very intrigued to see what Waller-Bridge has planned for us with this...

While we wait for more news on the Tomb Raider TV series, check out our guides to the most exciting upcoming TV shows and upcoming video game movies.