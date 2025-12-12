Tomb Raider: Catalyst – Everything we know so far about the new Lara Croft game

Along with a ton of exciting announcements from the 2025 Game Awards, Tomb Raider: Catalyst was just announced. That's right, folks, after waiting for around about seven years for a new Tomb Raider game, that isn't a remake or remaster, we are finally getting a fresh adventure for Lara Croft.

Tomb Raider Catalyst is the second of two new games coming from Crystal Dynamics throughout 2026 and 2027. The first is a "reimagining" of our favorite adventure hunter's debut, with Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis. However, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is due to release shortly after, and will be the start of a new chapter in the series. As massive fans of all the best Tomb Raider games, we are very excited for Lara's comeback and have gathered all the information that you need to know ahead of the upcoming title's launch.

Below you'll find details from the development team, breaking down story information, as well as details on the Tomb Raider: Catalyst release window, confirmed platforms, and more. So if you are ready to dive into what may just be one of the best adventure games on the near horizon, scroll on.

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

Tomb Raider: Catalyst's release date will be heading our way sometime in 2027. This release window was revealed during the 2025 Game Awards, and also came with a snazzy teaser and news that we'd be getting Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis as well.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will be out first, though, as it's set to release in 2026. The game is a reimagining of Lara Croft's debut, so it'll be the perfect experience to pick up if you want to prepare for Lara's new adventure come 2027. We don't have a firm date yet for Tomb Raider: Catalyst. We expect to hear news soon, likely after Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis has been released. We'll keep you posted as more news heads our way, so keep your eyes on this page!

Tomb Raider: Catalyst platforms

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

Tomb Raider: Catalyst has been confirmed to be landing on PC (via Steam), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S when it releases sometime in 2027. Currently, no Switch 2 releases have been announced; but worry not, Nintendo fans, there is still hope.

The Switch 2 does support some games that were developed on Unreal Engine 5, just like Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Games such as Cronos: The New Dawn, Fortnite, and Split Fiction all run on the new hybrid console. So, there is always a chance that Tomb Raider: Catalyst could be added to our list of upcoming Switch 2 games in the future. Stay tuned for updates.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst trailer

Tomb Raider: Catalyst story and setting

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

Tomb Raider: Catalyst will be following Lara Croft on a new adventure as she heads to North India after a mystical cataclysm has unleashed ancient secrets and forces that guard them. It's up to the badass treasure hunter to uncover the truth behind the event and also work to stop those who seek to use the mysterious power for their own benefit. The stakes are pretty high in the story, too, since it will be up to you to prevent a full-blown catastrophe that could very well shape the future. Exciting times!

While we don't no many story-specific details, we do know the upcoming game is serving as a new chapter in the Tomb Raider franchise. Although it's technically set after the events of the Legend trilogy, you don't need to play those titles or the reboot trilogy either to get up to speed. This timeline information was confirmed to us by Will Kerslake, the Game Director of Crystal Dynamics, during a chat about the future title.

"From a timeline perspective, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set years after the events of Tomb Raider: Underworld, with the reboot trilogy serving as her origin story, so we’re seeing a more experienced Lara Croft. But what’s important to know is that this is a new chapter in Tomb Raider," he explained.

"So whether you followed Lara from the start, or this is your first Tomb Raider game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is designed to stand on its own as an adventure that can be enjoyed by everyone."

Tomb Raider: Catalyst gameplay