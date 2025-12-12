Tomb Raider: Catalyst is the new Lara Croft game and it kicks off a fresh chapter of Tomb Raider in 2027

Lara's back, baby! As revealed at the Game Awards 2025, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is the new Lara Croft game from Crystal Dynamics.

Coming in 2027 for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC, it's being called a "bold direction" for the series as Lara ventures to Northern India in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that just so happens to be unleashing ancient secrets on the world.

However, Lara's not alone, as rival treasure hunters from around the globe are also heading to the same place, so it's going to be a race to the answers and artifacts as Lara tries to keep the world safe.

It's going to be the largest Tomb Raider world yet, and we should expect some puzzle-filled tombs, ancient mysteries, and plenty of gadgets - as you can see in the announcement trailer.

I'm personally loving the fact that they've included Lara's iconic dual pistols in this trailer, along with a pretty classic-looking outfit for our explorer. It's certainly giving nods to the series' origins, and I'm living for it.

As for where it fits in the timeline vs the most recent Survivor trilogy, we spoke to Will Kerslake, Game Director, Crystal Dynamics, to find out more:

"From a timeline perspective, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set years after the events of Tomb Raider: Underworld, with the reboot trilogy serving as her origin story, so we’re seeing a more experienced Lara Croft. But what’s important to know is that this is a new chapter in Tomb Raider. So whether you followed Lara from the start, or this is your first Tomb Raider game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is designed to stand on its own as an adventure that can be enjoyed by everyone."

We've also got the excellent Alix Wilton Regan on board for the voice of Lara Croft this time, of Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, and Mass Effect 3 fame (among others), which is again marking a new chapter for the series.