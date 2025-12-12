Tomb Raider: Catalyst is the new Lara Croft game and it kicks off a fresh chapter of Tomb Raider in 2027
I'm obsessed with the outfit and dual pistols
Lara's back, baby! As revealed at the Game Awards 2025, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is the new Lara Croft game from Crystal Dynamics.
Coming in 2027 for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC, it's being called a "bold direction" for the series as Lara ventures to Northern India in the wake of a mythical cataclysm that just so happens to be unleashing ancient secrets on the world.
However, Lara's not alone, as rival treasure hunters from around the globe are also heading to the same place, so it's going to be a race to the answers and artifacts as Lara tries to keep the world safe.
It's going to be the largest Tomb Raider world yet, and we should expect some puzzle-filled tombs, ancient mysteries, and plenty of gadgets - as you can see in the announcement trailer.
I'm personally loving the fact that they've included Lara's iconic dual pistols in this trailer, along with a pretty classic-looking outfit for our explorer. It's certainly giving nods to the series' origins, and I'm living for it.
As for where it fits in the timeline vs the most recent Survivor trilogy, we spoke to Will Kerslake, Game Director, Crystal Dynamics, to find out more:
"From a timeline perspective, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is set years after the events of Tomb Raider: Underworld, with the reboot trilogy serving as her origin story, so we’re seeing a more experienced Lara Croft. But what’s important to know is that this is a new chapter in Tomb Raider. So whether you followed Lara from the start, or this is your first Tomb Raider game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is designed to stand on its own as an adventure that can be enjoyed by everyone."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
We've also got the excellent Alix Wilton Regan on board for the voice of Lara Croft this time, of Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, and Mass Effect 3 fame (among others), which is again marking a new chapter for the series.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.