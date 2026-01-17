New Lara Croft voice actor is hyped about Sophie Turner's Tomb Raider: "Lara looking mighty fine"

2026 is the year of Lara Croft. Besides the pistol-packing adventure hero returning to her original adventure by way of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Ms. Croft will also be brought to life once more by way of Amazon Prime Video’s Tomb Raider television adaptation starring Sophie Turner. The former Game of Thrones stars donned the shades and the shorts of the beloved adventurer and certainly nailed the look of Croft. But while fans chimed in on the debut appearance, one person who was quick to give the seal of approval was another Lara Croft.

Alix Wilton Reagan, who will be lending her vocal cords to both Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst (set for 2027), took to Instagram to praise the other impending iteration and backed Turner’s look. “Lara looking mighty fine / fire / fierce these days,” the voice artist wrote, as well as adding “@sophieturner - I AM HERE FOR IT.”

It’s great to see praise blossoming between stars who have taken on such iconic characters, but the question will be whether Turner can honor the hero she’s playing as well. Thankfully, it’ll be a team effort in bringing the Tomb Raider world to life, with a cast including Jason Isaacs as Croft’s uncle, Atlas DeMornay, Bill Paterson as Winston, the Croft family butler (who should be wary of walk-in freezers), and Martin Bobb-Semple as Lara’s tech pal, Zip. Former Avatar star and alien eradicator, Sigourney Weaver, will also appear as Evelyn Wallis, a brand new character to the franchise who crosses paths with Lara and is keen to see what she’s capable of. Naturally, we don’t trust her at all.

Other cast members include Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Celia Imrie, Patterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, August Wittgenstein, and Juliette Motamed. When we’ll see them on Lara’s adventure is unknown, as the show hasn’t announced a release date yet. In the meantime, though, here’s a list of some of the best shows heading our way this year.