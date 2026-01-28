A Tomb Raider video game voice actor has a mystery role in Prime Video's new TV show – and she could be playing Lara Croft's mother

Keeley Hawes has been spotted on the set of Tomb Raider TV show

Tomb Raider
(Image credit: Amazon)

Tomb Raider video game voice actor Keeley Hawes seems to have a mysterious role in Amazon's new TV show.

New set photos leaked by The Sun show Hawes in a trenchcoat and boots surrounded by mysterious masked figures. According to the publication, there's speculation that she could be playing Lady Amelia Croft, the Countess of Abbingdon – AKA Lara Croft's mother.

Turner recently said that her version of the adventuring archaeologist will not be a "sex bombshell," elaborating, "it’s about her and her story and what drives her, rather than what so many people also love about her, which is how hot she is in the games and the movies."

