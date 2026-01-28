A Tomb Raider video game voice actor has a mystery role in Prime Video's new TV show – and she could be playing Lara Croft's mother

Tomb Raider video game voice actor Keeley Hawes seems to have a mysterious role in Amazon's new TV show.

New set photos leaked by The Sun show Hawes in a trenchcoat and boots surrounded by mysterious masked figures. According to the publication, there's speculation that she could be playing Lady Amelia Croft, the Countess of Abbingdon – AKA Lara Croft's mother.

That would be a full circle moment for Hawes, who first voiced Lara Croft 20 years ago in 2006's Tomb Raider: Legend. She went on to reprise the role in other games including Tomb Raider: Anniversary, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

In the upcoming TV show, Sophie Turner will follow in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in bringing Lara Croft to life in a live-action adaptation of the hit games, alongside a supporting cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Celia Imrie, and Jason Isaacs.

Turner recently said that her version of the adventuring archaeologist will not be a "sex bombshell," elaborating, "it’s about her and her story and what drives her, rather than what so many people also love about her, which is how hot she is in the games and the movies."

The Tomb Raider TV show doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more news, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game movies on the horizon, or fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best new TV shows in 2026.