Tomb Raider TV show: release speculation, cast, plot, and everything else we know

Nearly six years after Phoebe Waller-Bridge signed her overall deal with Amazon, her live-action Tomb Raider TV show finally has a production date. The upcoming series, based on the massively popular adventure video game franchise, is set to star none other than Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as leading lady Lara Croft.

Not much is known about the series at the time, but there's still plenty of info to pore over while we wait for more updates. Production is set to start in 2026, with the series expected to hit Prime Video at a later date.

Not much is known about the series at the time, but there's still plenty of info to pore over while we wait for more updates.

The Tomb Raider TV show release date is currently unknown. Though the show was first announced in 2023, production isn't set to start until January 19, 2026. This means we can expect the show to hit Prime Video in 2027, or 2028.

The streamer tends to have a pretty quick turnaround time, though, with Fallout season 2 set to premiere just 20 months after the first season (compared to Wednesday's Netflix season 2 and Severance season 2, both of which took three years to arrive).

Tomb Raider TV show cast

In October 2024, it was reported that Sophie Turner was set to screen test for the role of Lara Croft alongside Lucy Boynton, best known for Bohemian Rhapsody and Sing Street. The report also stated that Amazon was looking at Nosferatu's Emma Corrin and Speak No Evil star Mackenzie Davis as potential candidates. In September 2025, the show was given a production start date, with Turner officially set to star.

"I'm so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving."

"I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got," Turner said. "They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking."

As of right now, no other cast members have been announced. We should expect to receive updates on a more frequent basis now that the show has a production start date, so we'll keep you posted.

Tomb Raider TV show plot speculation

No logline or plot summary has been revealed yet, though showrunner and head writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge told Vanity Fair that she's played her way through all of the games – and was approached by Amazon to direct the show while she was in the middle of a replay.

"There’s room to do something really quite dangerous," Waller-Bridge told the magazine when the show was announced in 2023. "And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It’s the old Trojan horse."

"God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: Do right by her, do right by Lara!” she continued. "The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character... Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on Indy, I feel like I’ve been building up to this."

She continued: "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I’ve learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that ’90s vibe? And it’s such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke says that the show will contain "exhilarating adventures that honor the legacy of this iconic character" (via Entertainment Weekly).

The first Tomb Raider video game hit shelves in 1996, and saw archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft set out in search of an artifact called the Scion of Atlantis. Since then, there have been 21 more video games released in the franchise, with the last few releases being remastered versions of the first six video games. The film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and its sequel, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life, don't adapt a specific video game or storyline. The 2018 remake, however, borrows elements from the 2013 video game reboot. It's unclear at the time what direction the Prime Video series will take.

Is there a Tomb Raider TV show trailer

There is no trailer for Tomb Raider at the moment. Because filming begins in January 2026, we likely won't see a trailer until sometime in 2027... or maybe even at the end of 2026 if we're lucky. This may seem like a long wait, but there's plenty of Tomb Raider to watch in the meantime.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie, and the 2003 sequel Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life, are both free to stream on Pluto TV and available to rent via Amazon Prime Video. The 2018 remake starring Alicia Vikander is free to stream on Tubi and The Roku Channel, and is available on Hulu with a subscription.

For more, check out our list of the best action movies of all time, or if you're a gaming fan, you can also read our feature about Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered for the latest on the most recent entry in the franchise.