Sophie Turner and Sigourney Weaver's Tomb Raider TV show adds 10 new cast members, including Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs

Following weeks of her involvement being rumored online, Prime Video has confirmed Sigourney Weaver will appear opposite lead Sophie Turner in its upcoming Tomb Raider series – and, it turns out she's just one of many joining Phoebe Waller-Bridges' hotly anticipated video game adaptation...

On December 6, the streamer shared that the Avatar star will play original character Evelyn Wallis, "a mysterious, high-flying woman" who is keen to exploit Lara Croft's globe-trotting talents. Elsewhere, it divulged that Celia Imrie (The Thursday Murder Club) will bring British Museum head Francine to life, while Paterson Joseph (Wonka) will play senior government official Thomas Warner.

Perhaps most exciting for fans of the source material, though, is the casting of Free Rein's Martin Bobb-Semple as Lara's tech-savvy pal James 'Zip' Whitman, House of the Dragon's Bill Paterson as the Croft's family butler Winston Smith, and Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs as Lara's uncle Atlas de Mornay.

Sasha Luss (as Sasha), John Hefferman (as David), August Wittgenstein (as Lukas), Juliette Motamed (as Georgia), and Jack Bannon (as Gerry) round out the ever-expanding line-up.

Before we get any more details, De Mornay is perhaps the most interesting inclusion, given that he's only heard in Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) and merely mentioned in its 2018 sequel Shadow of the Tomb Raider. He featured more heavily in issue 7 of Dark Horse Comics' rebooted Tomb Raider run, which may hint at where writer Waller-Bridge is finding her inspiration. According to Prime Video, she'll act as co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge (Good Behavior). Jonathan Van Tulleken (Top Boy, Shōgun) will direct.

"Tomb Raider boasts a plethora of iconic characters. I am thrilled to have been able to bring some personal and fan favourites to the screen while also introducing a few new rascals of our own to the mix," Waller-Bridge said in a statement. "This cast is beyond my wildest dreams!"

