Avatar 4 release date, cast, story, news, and everything else you need to know

Avatar: Fire and Ash may have only just hit theaters, but we're already thinking about Avatar 4. The fourquel has the potential to be one of the best sci-fi movies, but it isn't a sure thing yet – director James Cameron has said that he's willing to walk away from the franchise if Fire and Ash doesn't make enough money at the box office. Here's hoping it does, then…

There's still plenty more to explore on Pandora with Jake and Neytiri, including the Wind Traders, who we met briefly in Avatar: Fire and Ash, and some game-changing discoveries made by Sigourney Weaver's Kiri.

Here's everything we know so far about Avatar 4, from the release date to confirmed cast members and everything we can gather about the plot so far. But be warned – there are Avatar: Fire and Ash spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to know what happens.

The Avatar 4 release date is December 21, 2029.

Filming has already taken place on around a third of the movie, as cameras rolled back-to-back with Fire and Ash to account for the franchise's ageing child actors. However, two-thirds is still unfinished, so it's going to be a while until we return to Pandora.

Is there an Avatar 4 trailer yet?

No, there isn't an Avatar 4 trailer yet. The first Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer ahead of Fantastic Four: First Steps screenings in late July 2025 before hitting the internet shortly afterwards, which was just under five months ahead of that movie's release. That means we can expect the first Avatar 4 trailer to drop in July or August 2029 if the sequel follows a similar schedule. We've got a long time to wait, in any case.

Avatar 4 cast

The Avatar 4 cast will feature plenty of returning faces, including a larger role for David Thewlis' Wind Trader, who we met only briefly in Fire and Ash. The fourth movie in the franchise is also set to introduce Michelle Yeoh's character. Check out the full cast list below.

Sam Worthington – Jake Sully

– Jake Sully Zoe Saldaña – Neytiri

– Neytiri Sigourney Weaver – Kiri

– Kiri Britain Dalton – Lo'ak

– Lo'ak Trinity Jo-Li Bliss – Tuktirey

– Tuktirey Jack Champion – Spider

– Spider Stephen Lang – Colonel Miles Quaritch

– Colonel Miles Quaritch Oona Chaplin – Varang

– Varang David Thewlis – Peylak

– Peylak CCH Pounder – Mo'at

– Mo'at Michelle Yeoh – Dr. Karina Mogue

– Dr. Karina Mogue Edie Falco – General Frances Ardmore

– General Frances Ardmore Giovanni Ribisi – Parker Selfridge

– Parker Selfridge Jemaine Clement – Dr. Ian Garvin

– Dr. Ian Garvin Joel David Moore – Dr. Norm Spellman

– Dr. Norm Spellman Dileep Rao – Dr. Max Patel

– Dr. Max Patel Matt Gerald – Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Avatar 4 plot

There's no official synopsis for Avatar 4 just yet, but we can do our best to predict what might go down in the upcoming fourth installment based on the Avatar: Fire and Ash ending. The third movie tied up quite a lot of plot threads from Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, but there are still some storylines we need to see more of before we reach their conclusion. For example, we know the Wind Traders, led by David Thewlis' Peylak, will play a much larger role in the planned upcoming sequels

There's also the issue of Varang and Quaritch, who both survived the climactic battle in Fire and Ash. Will Quaritch stay allied with the Ash People? Will he continue to hunt down Jake and his family? The answer to at least one of those questions is definitely 'yes', we'd say.

Plus, there are the consequences of Spider being able to breathe on Pandora to explore. After Kiri worked her Eywa magic and saved Spider's life when his oxygen mask ran out of charge, he now has a connection to Pandora and can breathe its air, despite being human. Once the RDA caught wind of this, they tried to test on him to see if they could replicate it and speed up their colonization of Pandora. Spider escapes but, as Jake points out, the RDA isn't going to stop until they get their hands on him again.

Plus, there's set to be one pretty major change in Avatar 4: the action will take us from Pandora to Earth. "There's over-population and a depletion of our natural resources that make life harder," the late producer Jon Landau said back in 2023. "But we don't want to paint a bleak picture for where our world is going. The films are also about the idea of that we can change course."

For more on what to watch, get up to speed with this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to the biggest new movie release dates.