When is Avatar: Fire and Ash on streaming? Speculation on the Disney Plus release date

It's not long now until we head back to Pandora, but that has led some to ask a big question: when is Avatar: Fire and Ash streaming?

With the movie hitting cinemas this week fans are hyped to catch up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the rest of the Na'vi for another epic adventure. Having settled in with a new clan following the events of the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, you'd think they might finally be able to get some down time. No such luck: a new and aggressive Na'vi tribe known as "the Ash People" have allied with Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and it soon becomes clear that the battle for Pandora is only just beginning...

But you're here for the Avatar: Fire and Ash streaming date. Well, the truth is, we don't yet know when the film will be streaming just yet. Looking at past trends, however, can help us make an educated guess and there's some other useful information you might want to know. So read on for some speculation on when and where Avatar: Fire and Ash will be streaming...

The first thing to say is that, if you want to see Avatar: Fire and Ash soon, then you'll need to get out to the cinema. Few directors are making films as huge and cinematic as this, let alone in 3D, so do yourself a favor and check it out in a theater if you can.

After that, the film will be made available to rent and buy digitally. The previous film, Avatar: The Way of Water, was released theatrically in the US on December 16, 2022 and was made available digitally on March 28, 2023. If this follows the same pattern then that would place the Fire and Ash digital release date at about March 31, 2026. It's possible it could be made available sooner, perhaps in late February, but James Cameron is a stickler for theatrical releases, so we're going to guess that it will stick to a similar pattern.

But what about streaming? Well, the film is released by 20th Century Fox so we know that it will eventually find its streaming home on Disney Plus. Looking again to Avatar: The Way of Water, that film came to the streamer on June 7, 2023 – 173 days after it released in cinemas.

That would put Avatar: Fire and Ash's streaming debut as June 10, 2026. That said, that would be an unusually long time in today's era of faster streaming debuts. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, for example, generally take about four months from their theatrical release to make it to Disney Plus. Once again, we know that Cameron is keen to keep his movies in theaters as long as possible, so we're going to take a punt here and say that we expect Avatar: Fire and Ash might be streaming on Disney Plus somewhere around May 6, 2026.

