Avatar: Fire and Ash debuts to lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the James Cameron sci-fi trilogy

Avatar: Fire and Ash currently holds a series-low Rotten Tomatoes score

Reviews are in for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the next installment in James Cameron's epic sci-fi movie series – and, so far, it holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise.

Fire and Ash sits at 68% with 88 reviews at the time of writing, though expect that to fluctuate as more reviews come in. In contrast, Avatar: The Way of Water sits at 76%, and the original Avatar holds a score of 81%.

Fire and Ash picks up after the death of Jake Sully and Neytiri's son, Neteyam, in The Way of Water ending – and introduces a terrifying new threat in the form of Varang, leader of the fearsome Ash People, AKA a fire clan called the Mangkwan.

