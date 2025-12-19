Is there an Avatar: Fire and Ash post-credits scene?

It's time to head back to Pandora as Avatar: Fire and Ash has finally hit the big screen. Taking place right after Avatar: Way of the Water, Avatar 3 sees Jake Sully and his family living peacefully with the aquatic Metkayina clan just as they were at the end of the second film. But their happy lives are suddenly turned upside down when Quaritch and a new enemy emerge from the ashes, quite literally.

However, before you set off to the theatre to witness just what modern movie technology can do, you may be wondering if there are any Avatar: Fire and Ash post-credits scenes. James Cameron's third Avatar adventure is the longest in the franchise so far, boasting a whopping 3 hours and 17 minutes long runtime. After sitting down for so long, you will more than likely want to get up and stretch your legs. But is it worth staying put for one extra scene?

Below, we answer your burning question as to whether or not there are any Avatar: Fire and Ash post-credits scenes. For a bigger, more in-depth recap on the film's final act, check out our Avatar: Fire and Ash ending explained. We have kept spoilers to a minimum, but if you haven't seen the movie yet, make sure to check out our Avatar: Fire and Ash review first.

Does Avatar: Fire and Ash have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Disney)

Simply put, no, there are no Avatar: Fire and Ash post-credits scenes. This is not really surprising, as James Cameron is not known for including extra scenes after the credits roll. The first Avatar movie and Way of the Water did not include any post-credit teases. However, there is a little something you may want to stay seated for.

While the credits roll, Miley Cyrus' original song 'Dream as One' plays, which was made especially for Avatar: Fire and Ash. When the song was first teased back in October, Cyrus took to Twitter, writing, "Honored to support Avatar: Fire and Ash with an original song I’ve written with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. Having been personally affected by fire and being rebuilt from the ashes, this project holds profound meaning for me. Thank you, Jim, for the opportunity to turn that experience into musical medicine."

The song embodies what Sully and his family go through in the movie, and channels its "themes of unity, healing, and love," said the star. "To be even a small star in the universe the Avatar family has created is truly a dream come true."

Alongside the credits, there is also a quick tribute card to producer and long-time James Cameron collaborator, who passed away in 2024.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is out now. For more, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies, and keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.