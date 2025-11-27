Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking for a massive domestic opening, but below Way of Water

Fire and Ash looks set to have a big opening weekend

Avatar Fire and Ash
Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to have a massive opening weekend at the domestic box office, though slightly below its predecessor The Way of Water.

Per Deadline, Fire and Ash is tracking to bring in $110 million on its opening weekend, or between $100 million to $130 million. That's a rock solid opening, though it's slightly below The Way of Water's opening of $134.1 million.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

