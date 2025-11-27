Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking for a massive domestic opening, but below Way of Water

Avatar: Fire and Ash is tracking to have a massive opening weekend at the domestic box office, though slightly below its predecessor The Way of Water.

Per Deadline, Fire and Ash is tracking to bring in $110 million on its opening weekend, or between $100 million to $130 million. That's a rock solid opening, though it's slightly below The Way of Water's opening of $134.1 million.

The Way of Water is the third highest grossing movie of all time, ending its theatrical run with $2.3 billion dollars. The first Avatar, meanwhile, is the highest grossing film ever, with a total of $2.9 billion.

Director James Cameron recently revealed that Disney boss Bob Iger is a big fan of the film.

"His comment when he watched the film for the first time, even though it was at 3 hours, 23 minutes, not including credits at that point, so it's gotten about 20 minutes shorter, or 18 minutes shorter since then. He said, 'Yeah, I know you're going to keep chopping away at it.' He said, 'But it's magnificent. It's magnificent.' He basically said, 'I love this film,'" Cameron revealed. "And it was interesting, because there were other heads on the Zoom that were bringing up notes. And he said, 'Yeah, you know, I didn't have a problem with that.' And he basically shot them down on their notes. And I was like, 'Okay, we're done here.'"

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives this December 19.