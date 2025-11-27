Disney boss Bob Iger called Avatar 3 "magnificent" and even shot down executive notes, according to James Cameron

Bob Iger is a big fan of Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron has revealed that Disney boss Bob Iger had some high praise for Avatar: Fire and Ash – and he even defended it against other feedback.

Fire and Ash is the upcoming third film in Cameron's epic sci-fi series, which will take us back to Pandora for a new adventure involving the Ash People.

"On the day, as we prepare to get deeply back into Avatar 4 and 5, I'll be completely up to speed – and there's not one scene that I don't look forward to playing. I always love going to work in this, in that role. You know, I love putting on that performance capture suit, and getting down to it."

