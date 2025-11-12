Avatar: Fire and Ash is reportedly over 3 hours long

Avatar: Fire and Ash has a reported runtime, and it exceeds The Way of Water

The next film from James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash, finally has a reported runtime – and it's even longer than The Way of Water.

According to AMC, Fire and Ash will be 3 hours and 15 minutes long. That's three minutes longer than The Way of Water, which ran for 3 hours and 12 minutes.

The film will see the return of characters like Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri, and Sigourney Weaver's Kiri, while newcomers include Oona Chaplin's Varang.

