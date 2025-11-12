Avatar: Fire and Ash is reportedly over 3 hours long

The next film from James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash, finally has a reported runtime – and it's even longer than The Way of Water.

According to AMC, Fire and Ash will be 3 hours and 15 minutes long. That's three minutes longer than The Way of Water, which ran for 3 hours and 12 minutes.

This isn't a huge surprise, considering Cameron has previously hinted that the third installment in his series of sci-fi epics would be longer than what's come before.

"In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2," Cameron said. "The [film] was moving like a bullet train, and we weren't drilling down enough on character. So I said, "Guys, we've got to split it.'" He added: "Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than movie 2."

Avatar: Fire and Ash will, as the title suggests, introduce us to a new type of Na'vi: the Mangkwan Clan, AKA the Ash People. Cameron has previously said we can expect to see "different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides."

The film will see the return of characters like Sam Worthington's Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri, and Sigourney Weaver's Kiri, while newcomers include Oona Chaplin's Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash arrives in theaters this December 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies coming in this year and beyond.