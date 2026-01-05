Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially crossed $1 billion, making James Cameron the first director in history to have four consecutive billion dollar hits

James Cameron has done it again – Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, turning the filmmaker into the only director in history to have four consecutive billion-dollar hits.

Released on December 19, the Avatar threequel has grossed an estimated $1.083 billion after last weekend's earnings, and shows no signs of stopping there. At the moment, however, the film is still below its predecessors, Avatar ($2.9 million) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 million), which currently rank first and third respectively in the worldwide ranking of highest grossing movies of all time. Cameron's fourth billion-dollar hit is, of course, Titanic ($2.2 million), currently ranking fourth.

Avatar 3 is only one of three movies that have managed to reach the 1-billion milestone at the box office in 2025, with Lilo & Stitch's live action film grossing $1.038 billion ahead of the 2025 summer, and the record-breaking Zootopia 2 now at a staggering $1.558 billion (and it's still going).

As Avatar 3 has now passed the much-desired milestone, will Cameron get to work on the next two sequels?

"I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does," he said recently, leaving the fate of the popular sci-fi saga up in the air. "I'm not going to rule it out. I mean, I've got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that," he added.

For now, Avatar 4 is still set to hit cinemas on December 21, 2029, with a new narrator now confirmed. Yes, it appears the Toruk Makto is not returning as narrator, after Lo'ak took over in Fire and Ash.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash is now in cinemas. If you've already witnessed the third trip back to Pandora, dive into our guides on the Avatar: Fire and Ash ending and whether there's an Avatar: Fire and Ash post-credits scene.