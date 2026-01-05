Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially crossed $1 billion, making James Cameron the first director in history to have four consecutive billion dollar hits

It's only one of three movies that managed to reach the box office milestone in 2025

James Cameron has done it again – Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, turning the filmmaker into the only director in history to have four consecutive billion-dollar hits.

Released on December 19, the Avatar threequel has grossed an estimated $1.083 billion after last weekend's earnings, and shows no signs of stopping there. At the moment, however, the film is still below its predecessors, Avatar ($2.9 million) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 million), which currently rank first and third respectively in the worldwide ranking of highest grossing movies of all time. Cameron's fourth billion-dollar hit is, of course, Titanic ($2.2 million), currently ranking fourth.

