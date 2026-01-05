Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially crossed $1 billion, making James Cameron the first director in history to have four consecutive billion dollar hits
It's only one of three movies that managed to reach the box office milestone in 2025
James Cameron has done it again – Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, turning the filmmaker into the only director in history to have four consecutive billion-dollar hits.
Released on December 19, the Avatar threequel has grossed an estimated $1.083 billion after last weekend's earnings, and shows no signs of stopping there. At the moment, however, the film is still below its predecessors, Avatar ($2.9 million) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3 million), which currently rank first and third respectively in the worldwide ranking of highest grossing movies of all time. Cameron's fourth billion-dollar hit is, of course, Titanic ($2.2 million), currently ranking fourth.
Avatar 3 is only one of three movies that have managed to reach the 1-billion milestone at the box office in 2025, with Lilo & Stitch's live action film grossing $1.038 billion ahead of the 2025 summer, and the record-breaking Zootopia 2 now at a staggering $1.558 billion (and it's still going).
As Avatar 3 has now passed the much-desired milestone, will Cameron get to work on the next two sequels?
"I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does," he said recently, leaving the fate of the popular sci-fi saga up in the air. "I'm not going to rule it out. I mean, I've got to make it in a vigorous way, to handle the kind of volume and energy of the work for another six or seven years. You know what I mean? I might not be able to do that," he added.
For now, Avatar 4 is still set to hit cinemas on December 21, 2029, with a new narrator now confirmed. Yes, it appears the Toruk Makto is not returning as narrator, after Lo'ak took over in Fire and Ash.
Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash is now in cinemas. If you've already witnessed the third trip back to Pandora, dive into our guides on the Avatar: Fire and Ash ending and whether there's an Avatar: Fire and Ash post-credits scene.
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
