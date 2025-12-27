James Cameron promises a press conference for Avatar 4 and 5 if the films don't happen

At the time of writing, Avatar: Fire and Ash has earned over half a billion worldwide (via The Numbers). We don’t want to call it too soon, but we expect it to draw in a few pennies more, as well. Even with its booming success, though, one person who’s playing it cool concerning the future of Pandora is the world-maker himself, James Cameron.

For years, the plans of the Oscar-winning director’s blue-based franchise have always been to get at least five chapters to the screen, with hints as far back as 2022 teasing the fifth chapter, apparently bringing the Na’vi to Earth. However, if the threequel doesn't quite reach the success of its predecessors, James Cameron has a backup plan for revealing the future of Avatar should we never get to see it.

"If we don't get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I'll hold a press conference, and I'll tell you what we were gonna do," Cameron advised Entertainment Weekly. "I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point," he confessed. "I hope it does."

Well, it’d certainly make for an interesting way wrap things up. The truth is, given just how much lore the director has already created, this proposed press conference might run a tad long. Thankfully, as an alternative, Cameron has revealed he’d be happy to expand the Avatar story into books if the films don’t continue.

"There's so much culture and backstory and lateral detail in these characters that's been worked out. I'd love to do something that's at that level of granular detail.” It might be a gamble, though, as he added, ”There’s no business model for it anymore. People aren't reading.” While that’s up for debate, a page-turner penned by James Cameron feels like it would certainly be worth a read. For the ending we’ve been left with so far, check out our breakdown of Avatar: Fire and Ash’s finale here.