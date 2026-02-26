Ahead of Toy Story 5, Hoppers director says Pixar knows "originals have to exist" and "you can't keep making sequels"

Exclusive: Daniel Chong shares his thoughts on Pixar's sequels and originals

Buzz Lightyear and Woody in Toy Story 5
This year, Pixar will release both Hoppers, a delightfully original tale about a girl implanting her consciousness into a beaver, and Toy Story 5, another installment in the iconic, beloved animated franchise that kickstarted the studio's legendary run of films.

When we met with Hoppers director Daniel Chong – who worked for Pixar from 2009 to 2014, then returned in 2019 – in London to talk about his new film, we asked for his thoughts on how Pixar is balancing the past and the future.

