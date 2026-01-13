15 years and a nasty IP war with EA can no longer hold back my favorite game after creator decides to turn characters into bunnies for spiritual successor: "Very happy with this development"

Alice managed to endure a cruel orphanage and an even more vicious asylum, but she couldn't survive an IP dispute between creator American McGee and publisher EA that put her morbid fairytale series in the ground… but maybe it only looked dead. 15 years after sequel Alice: Madness Returns came out and three years after his proposal for a third game based on Alice in Wonderland was rejected, McGee has announced a spiritual successor.

All he has to do is turn every caterpillar, Mad Hatter, and Queen of Hearts into a rabbit. Since McGee cofounded the stuffed bunny brand Plushie Dreadfuls with his wife Zhang Yan in 2015, this is actually a simple case of metamorphosis.

"2026 will be the year of Alice: Floofness Returns," McGee proclaims in a December 29 announcement on Twitter. "Plushie Dreadfuls: THE GAME."