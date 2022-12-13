Haunted Chocolatier: Everything we know about the Stardew Valley creator's next game

Haunted Chocolatier is an exciting new game from developer Eric Barone aka ConcernedApe, the creator behind Stardew Valley. Development on the project began in 2020, with the announcement for Haunted Chocolatier coming with the release of an early gameplay trailer in October 2021. The solo developer also went into more detail about the game on an official dedicated website to coincide with the initial reveal. Since then, we've steadily started to see a few more updates, along with screenshots of the upcoming adventure to add to our excitement. Said to be in the early stages of development back when it was initially revealed, it will likely be some time before we see the next game from ConcernedApe arrive, but we can't wait to discover everything it holds in store for us whenever it's ready.

Below, we've collected together all of the details we can discern from update posts, screenshots, and the initial trailer. So join us as we take you through everything we know so far about Haunted Chocolatier.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Currently, Haunted Chocolatier doesn't have a set release date and it's unlikely to be one of the new games for 2023. In an FAQ (opens in new tab) posted back in 2021, Barone stated that "I can't commit to a release date yet" as it's still "relatively early in development."

"I want to be able to work in peace without the pressure of a release date, or even an estimated release date", the post continues. It's probably safe to assume that it's still early days in terms of development, so it will likely be quite some time before Haunted Chocolatier arrives. In a later update, Barone added: "The bottom line, is that I won't rest, or release this game, until I am personally satisfied that it's very fun and compelling, in every aspect. If it never gets there, I'll just never release it. But don't worry, I have 100% faith that I'll get it there."

In terms of what platforms Haunted Chocolatier is expected to release on, the FAQ also confirms that PC is the only certainty, but there's "every intention" of bringing it to other major platforms as well.

Haunted Chocolatier gameplay

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

The gameplay trailer that was released alongside the announcement serves up a vertical slice of how the game's currently shaping up in its early stages. With a look at some of the combat, interactions, town setting, locales, and even some ghosts sporting shades, there's plenty to see that has us excited. In the first "hello world" blog post (opens in new tab), Barone offers some insight into the kind of game Haunted Chocolatier will be, detailing some of the aims for the game and how it compares to Stardew Valley.

While it's "developing organically" and it may go in different directions, the post touches on the core gameplay loop, which involves "gathering ingredients, making chocolate, and running a chocolate shop". There is of course more to it than that, but Barone emphasises that they don't want to be tied to any particular concept and expressed a desire to "explore more fantastical possibilities" and "experiences that take you beyond the ordinary" compared to the humble play of Stardew Valley.

Haunted Chocolatier early gameplay video: pic.twitter.com/dYws8GgsKBOctober 21, 2021 See more

"Chocolate represents that which is delightful," the post continues. "The haunted castle represents the allure of the unknown. The ghosts represent the imprint of the past. All of these things are important. However, don’t think for a moment that, because this game features ghosts in a haunted castle, it is an evil or negative game. On the contrary, I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting and life-affirming. However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital."

Haunted Chocolatier is closer to an action-RPG

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

The FAQ also describes Haunted Chocolatier as another "town game" like Stardew Valley, where you move to a new town and try out a new way of living. Not unlike the residents of Pelican Town, you'll be able to get to know the townspeople in Haunted Chocolatier and "make progress in many ways". But the new adventure is closer to an action-RPG in comparison to Stardew Valley, and it will be a single-player experience.

Haunted Chocolatier has a "greater focus on combat"

(Image credit: Eric Barone)

A later blog post update (opens in new tab) offered us more insight into the combat of Haunted Chocolatier, which is a bigger part of the experience in comparison to Stardew Valley. As we've seen so far in the early gameplay footage and some screenshots, there will be different weapons we can use, including shields that will allow us to deflect hits as we take on various foes in the world. As the blog details, many attacks can be blocked and doing so will cause an enemy to become stunned and allow for quick attacks (opens in new tab).

"The shield/stun mechanic rewards more cautious, patient players who wait for a window of opportunity," Barone writes. "But you don’t have to play like this, you could just as well charge in aggressively, and if you can pull it off, you’ll defeat enemies more quickly that way. There will be other off-hand items besides shields that will compliment different play styles."